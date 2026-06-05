'Fate in hands of Constitution': CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke leaves for India from US ahead of Delhi protest

Ahead of a planned protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke said on Friday that he had departed from the United States and was en route to India.

In a post on social media platform X, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leader also said he had "left his faith in the hands of the Constitution."

On my way to India…



Leaving my fate in the hands of the Constitution. #JaiBhim — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 5, 2026

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On Thursday, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) appealed to its supporters not to gather at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to welcome founder Abhijeet Dipke on his arrival from the United States.

The appeal came after an earlier call by Boston-educated Dipke, who had urged supporters to gather at the airport on June 6, the day of the planned protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy.

In a post on X, the political satire outfit said the response to the airport call had exceeded expectations. "The overwhelming response from those who want the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan to our call to join us at Delhi Airport was beyond our imagination," the party said.

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The party has urged its supporters to maintain order and refrain from any activities that could cause disruption. Urging restraint, Dipke said the protest must remain peaceful and within the bounds of the law.

"We are law-abiding citizens," he said, adding that opponents were looking for an opportunity to "dismiss" or "defame" the movement and that the party should not give them with such an opportunity.

The development comes amid uncertainty over police permission for the June 6 protest, with newly appointed CJP spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya saying that the move is part of the party's "organisational strategy," Hindustan Times reported.

He added that the party remains "optimistic that the authorities will grant the CJP the necessary approval to hold the peaceful demonstration."

The CJP had earlier said that Dipke would personally approach the authorities to seek permission for the protest after his arrival in Delhi.

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