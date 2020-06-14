Fate of Jammu & Kashmir will change during PM Modi's regime, says Rajnath Singh

The fate and picture of Jammu and Kashmir will change in the years to come under PM Modi's leadership, said defence minister Rajnath Singh said while addressing the 'Jammu and Kashmir Jan Samvad rally' via video conference on Sunday.

He further said that soon people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) will demand that they want to be with India and not under the rule of Pakistan, and the day this happens, a goal of our parliament will also be accomplished, adding that under PM Modi's leadership, Jammu and Kashmir will touch great heights.

Speaking on the change in scenario after the abrogation of article 370, Rajnath said that earlier in Kashmir, protests demanding 'Kashmir azaadi' were held and flags of Pakistan and ISIS were seen, but now we see Indian flags here.

While addressing the rally Singh also paid tribute to Sarpanch Ajay Pandita, who died in a cowardly attack and also Mohd Makbul Sherwani of Baramulla. He said, ''I pay my tribute to Sarpanch Ajay Pandita, who died in a cowardly attack and also Mohd Makbul Sherwani of Baramulla, who in 1947 hoisted the Indian flag in Kashmir valley.''

Talking about the government's future plan, Singh said that the BJP-led government has decided that the import of goods from abroad should be stopped. He said, ''Our country should not be known as an importing country in the world, but India should be known as an exporting country.''

Singh also bought up the China issue and said that talks between the countries are underway at diplomatic and military levels, adding that China too expressed wish to resolve this issue via talks.

He further targeted opposition and said, ''I would like to inform opposition that our govt won't keep anyone in the dark. I assure you that we won't compromise with national pride in any situation.''

(With ANI input)