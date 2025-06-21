FATF Report Exposes Pakistan's Role In Ballistic Missiles Development

A recent report by Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has exposed Pakistan's role in the development of ballistic missiles.

In its latest report on 'Complex Proliferation Financing and Sanctions Evasion Schemes', FATF, citing a cargo shipment seized by Indian customs authorities in 2020 that was bound for Port Qasim in Karachi, highlighted how dual-use goods, including critical equipment for ballistic missile technology, were mis- declared in export documents and directly linked to Pakistan's National Development Complex.