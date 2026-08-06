/Father cremated by NGO as three daughters skip funeral, one joins on video call

Shivcharan Gupta had moved to an old-age home in Sonipat after suffering business losses. Following the death of his wife, he shifted to another shelter run by the Samaj Kalyan Shiksha Samiti, where he lived with 24 other elderly residents. The programme said his health had deteriorated in the weeks before his death and that his family had been informed around 20 days earlier. Despite repeated assurances that they would visit, no one arrived.