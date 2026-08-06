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  • /Father cremated by NGO as three daughters skip funeral, one joins on video call

Father cremated by NGO as three daughters skip funeral, one joins on video call

The incident, in which one daughter joined the cremation only through a video call and repeatedly asked how much longer the ceremony would take, has raised questions about whether emotional bonds within families are weakening in modern India.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 11:49 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 11:49 PM IST
Father cremated by NGO as three daughters skip funeral, one joins on video call

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Father cremated by NGO as three daughters skip funeral, one joins on video call
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