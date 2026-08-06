/Father cremated by NGO as three daughters skip funeral, one joins on video call

The death of a 74-year-old man in an old-age home in Haryana's Sonipat has sparked a wider debate on changing family values after none of his three daughters attended his funeral, leaving an NGO to perform his last rites. The incident, in which one daughter joined the cremation only through a video call and repeatedly asked how much longer the ceremony would take, has raised questions about whether emotional bonds within families are weakening in modern India.
In today's episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the Sonipat incident, arguing that it reflects a broader social trend rather than the story of a single family. The programme examined changing family structures, shrinking time spent with loved ones and the growing isolation of elderly parents, while urging viewers to reflect on the value of relationships.
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According to the programme, Shivcharan Ramratan Gupta, a former cloth merchant from Mumbai, died at an old-age home in Sonipat at around 3.30 am on August 4. The management informed all three of his daughters about his death, but none agreed to travel to attend the funeral. Instead, the last rites were conducted with the assistance of an NGO.
The daughters were not living abroad. One resides in Nepal, another in Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh and the third in Mumbai. The programme noted that had they started their journey immediately after receiving the news, they could have reached Sonipat within 10 to 12 hours.
During the funeral, one of the daughters watched the rituals through a video call. According to the programme, the daughters transferred ₹5,100 to the old-age home to conduct the cremation. The daughter connected online repeatedly asked how much longer the ceremony would take and requested that a video of the funeral be sent to her.
The programme said there was no indication that Shivcharan Gupta had a strained relationship with his daughters. Residents of the old-age home told Zee News that he remained in regular contact with them and frequently spoke to them over the phone.
Shivcharan Gupta had moved to an old-age home in Sonipat after suffering business losses. Following the death of his wife, he shifted to another shelter run by the Samaj Kalyan Shiksha Samiti, where he lived with 24 other elderly residents. The programme said his health had deteriorated in the weeks before his death and that his family had been informed around 20 days earlier. Despite repeated assurances that they would visit, no one arrived.
It also revealed that Gupta's final wish was to donate his body for medical education, but the family did not grant permission.
Expanding the discussion beyond one family, the programme cited data showing a gradual decline in the number of elderly parents living with their married children. It also referred to the National Family Health Survey-5, which found that nuclear families now account for 58.2 per cent of households across India, compared with 37 per cent in 2008.
The programme also referred to the Government of India's Time Use Survey 2024, which found that Indians spend an average of 125 minutes a day with their families, down from 130 minutes in 2019. It further cited the 2023 Switch Off Study by Vivo and CyberMedia Research, which reported that parents spend around eight hours a day on smartphones but only about two hours with their children, often using their phones during that time.
Addressing religious beliefs, the programme argued that daughters are also entitled to perform the last rites of their parents. It cited references from the Garuda Purana, Mahabharata and Ramayana to suggest that women have historically participated in funeral rituals and, in the absence of a male heir, have the right to perform the last rites.
Concluding the analysis, Rahul Sinha said the Sonipat incident should not be seen as an indictment of one family alone but as an opportunity to reflect on changing relationships in Indian society. The programme urged people to spend more time with their families, strengthen communication with their children and remember that while material success is important, relationships remain the foundation of social life.
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