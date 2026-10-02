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Father moves SC against Rs 50,000 monthly maintenance for son

The dispute began with a Family Court order of May 25, 2023, which directed him to pay Rs 20,000 a month for the child along with educational expenses. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 01:33 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 01:33 PM IST
Father moves SC against Rs 50,000 monthly maintenance for son

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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