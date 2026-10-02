/Father moves SC against Rs 50,000 monthly maintenance for son

A father has gone to the Supreme Court against a Punjab and Haryana High Court order that raised the maintenance for his minor son to Rs 50,000 a month, payable from February 4, 2016. He argues that his income, assessed years later, cannot be applied uniformly to a period stretching back a decade.
On September 30, a Bench of Justices KV Viswanathan and Arun Palli issued notice on his plea against the High Court's July 23, 2026 judgment. The Court also recorded the submission of his counsel, Advocate Sumit Gehlot, that no arrears remain if the Rs 20,000 monthly payment to the son is taken into account.
The matter will be heard next on October 30, 2026.
He says his salary on record was Rs 15.25 lakh a year, and that no year-wise documents back the higher figure for the whole period.
He argues that maintenance for any given period should reflect his actual income and circumstances at that time.
He also cites the Supreme Court's ruling in Rajnesh v. Neha. He questions whether maintenance payable from the date of the application can be worked out on income assessed many years after it was filed.
According to the plea, the Rs 50,000 for the child comes on top of Rs 20,000 a month he is already liable to pay his estranged wife under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. Together that makes Rs 70,000 a month, which he says is about 74.3 per cent of his disclosed net income.
He further claims he has paid roughly Rs 50 lakh towards the child since 2016, besides the school fees at St Xavier's School.
The petition refers to income-tax returns, Form 16 documents, payment calculations and fee receipts.
It also points to his termination from employment in 2018 and medical expenses as changes in his circumstances.
The dispute began with a Family Court order of May 25, 2023, which directed him to pay Rs 20,000 a month for the child along with educational expenses. Both sides challenged parts of that order in the High Court, which then enhanced the amount.
The father also objects to the High Court reassessing his income in its revisional jurisdiction without enough evidence for the relevant years. He refers as well to the parties' divorce decree of June 1, 2020. These points are his own assertions in the petition.
The September 30 order also contains directions on the deposit of litigation expenses. Advocate-on-Record Mukesh Kumar also appeared for the father, and Gehlot was assisted by Advocates Manju Gehlot, Tervender Thakran, Meenakshi Sood and Sunny Chaudhary.
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