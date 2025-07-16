Fauja Singh Hit-And-Run Case: What We Know So Far About Accused NRI Amritpal Singh Dhillon

Amritpal Singh Dhillon, a 30-year-old NRI from Canada, was arrested by Punjab Police on Wednesday in connection with the hit-and-run case that led to the death of marathon runner Fauja Singh.

According to authorities, Amritpal Singh hails from Dasupur village in the Kartarpur sub-division of Jalandhar. He arrived from Canada eight days ago and recently purchased a white Toyota Fortuner (PB 20C 7100) from a Kapurthala resident, Hindustan Times reported. Reportedly, this same vehicle was involved in the hit-and-run incident.

As per a PTI report, Amritpal Singh was traveling from Bhogpur to Kishangarh when he hit Fauja Singh. He was later apprehended from his village. According to NDTV, he admitted to the crime and stated he was returning home.

The accused claimed he was unaware at the time that the victim was Fauja Singh, India Today reported.

Jalandhar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harvinder Singh Virk stated that the Indian-British Sikh marathoner Fauja Singh was hit by an unidentified vehicle while crossing the road in his native village on Monday. The legendary marathoner was taken to a private hospital in Jalandhar, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Fauja Singh, believed to be the oldest marathon runner at 114, began running at the age of 89 after the tragic death of his wife and son in an accident. He went on to participate in 18 marathons, beginning with the London Marathon in 2000.

He retired after completing his last three marathons: Toronto in 2011, London in 2012, and Hong Kong in 2013.

Fauja Singh earned the nickname “The Turbaned Tornado” and became a global Sikh icon, inspiring millions around the world. Besides marathons, he participated in many long-distance running events in the Masters category. At the age of 100, he set eight world age-group records in one day at the Ontario Masters Association Fauja Singh Invitational Meet, held at Birchmount Stadium in Toronto, Canada.

His biography, titled Turbaned Tornado, was formally released in the Attlee Room of Britain’s House of Lords on July 7, 2011. He was also one of the torchbearers for the London Olympics in 2012 and was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in the 2015 New Year Honours for services to sport and charity.

(With IANS Inputs)