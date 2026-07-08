In what is the biggest-ever international crackdown on any organised crime syndicate originating in India, the FBI has moved in coordination with other global law enforcement authorities to stage a massive operation to bust the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Named 'Operation Hard Ball,' the multi-jurisdictional police operation staged more than 50 simultaneous raids on July 7th in several locations in the US, Canada, and Europe.
At least 20 people were arrested, while illegal firearms, drugs, and contraband were confiscated by the police.
The main purpose of the Operation Hard Ball was the destruction of the logistical infrastructure of the two main affiliates of the Bishnoi cartel. These were the networks run by the fugitives Goldy Brar and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.
Based on available information, several prominent figures of the Bishnoi cartel have illegally resided in states of California, some Canadian provinces, and Europe. Using these bases of operations, they not only conducted illegal extortion rackets and murder-for-hire operations in India but also started targeting and blackmailing wealthy Indians residing in foreign countries.
This international effort is evidence of a fundamental shift in the way international intelligence agencies view the syndicate. Although initially treated as a domestic Indian gang, its international connections and involvement in the politically sensitive assassination of political figures prompted an upgrade in the response from Western allies.
Designation as a terror group: The Canadian authorities officially designated the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a terrorist outfit last year because of the serious threat it posed to public safety.
High profile transnational assassinations: The brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, resided in the United States for several years. Authorities claim that Anmol was responsible for the high-profile murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai and a targeted drive-by shooting on Bollywood actor Salman Khan's house before his deportation to India.
As far as the US is concerned, the focus on tactical operations centered on operational safe houses in California. Some preliminary results of this multi-state operation are provided below:
Indian intelligence sources have long maintained that fugitives fleeing local prosecution use elaborate human-trafficking corridors to set up command nodes in Western nations. Operational commanders at the FBI confirmed that Operation Hard Ball remains active and ongoing, with further arrests and asset freezes expected as forensic teams parse seized electronic devices and financial ledgers.
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