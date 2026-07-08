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Operation Hard Ball: Inside the FBI's massive 50-raid takedown of the transnational Lawrence Bishnoi cartel

Under "Operation Hard Ball," the FBI and global allies arrested 24 operatives linked to Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. Bishnoi is charged with ordering the Nijjar assassination.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 07:42 AM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 07:42 AM IST
Operation Hard Ball: Inside the FBI's massive 50-raid takedown of the transnational Lawrence Bishnoi cartel
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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