FCI Manager Admit Card 2022 RELEASED at fci.gov.in- Direct link to download here

FCI Manager Admit Card 2022: A candidate's FCI Manager Phase I hall ticket can be downloaded after their online application has been submitted successfully. The 10th and 17th of December 2022 are set aside for the dates of the FCI Manager Prelims Exam. The official website has posted the admission cards for the next Manager Exam for various Category 2 Posts for the North, South, West, East, and North East Zones.The candidate should bring their admit card with their photo attached, a valid photo ID in the original, and a photocopy of the same ID they bring in the original, in addition to their admit card.

FCI Manager Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download

Open the website of FCI - fci.gov.in and go to ‘Current Recruitment’

A new page will be opened - https://www.recruitmentfci.in/

Here, you need to click on ‘Category II Recruitment vide Advertisement No. 02/2022 Category II dated 27.08.2022.’

After that, you need to scroll the page and select the zone for which you are appearing

Click on the admit card link available at the end

Provide your Roll Number or Registration Number and Date of Birth or Password

Download FCI Category 2 Admit Card

The FCI Manager phase I test is divided into four sections: general studies, english language, quantitative aptitude, and reasoning ability. To pass the exam on their first try, candidates are suggested to go through the FCI Manager Study Plan.