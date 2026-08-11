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FCRA amendment bill likely to be sent to JPC amid opposition, Christian groups’ concerns

Christian representatives urged the government either to withdraw the Bill or refer it to a JPC for further examination.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 06:33 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 06:33 PM IST
FCRA amendment bill likely to be sent to JPC amid opposition, Christian groups’ concerns
Image Credit: IANS

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FCRA amendment bill likely to be sent to JPC amid opposition, Christian groups’ concerns
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