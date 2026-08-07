New Delhi: A proposed amendment to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) has sparked a political row even before it has been introduced in Parliament. The Centre is preparing changes to the law that regulates foreign funding received by NGOs, charitable organisations, educational institutions and religious bodies. While the government says the proposed changes aim to improve regulation and accountability, the draft has faced opposition from the United States.
Republican Congressman Riley Moore, a member of US President Donald Trump's party from West Virginia, has described the proposed legislation as "anti-Christian". He alleged that the amendments would allow the Indian government to take over the management of churches and religious charities if their FCRA licences were cancelled.
The proposed amendments have led to questions over how the new rules will work and what changes they will bring to the existing FCRA system.
The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, or FCRA, lays down rules for NGOs, trusts, companies and other organisations in India receiving money, gifts or other contributions from foreign sources.
The law was first introduced during the Emergency in 1976. It lays down who can receive foreign contributions, the conditions attached to such funding and how organisations must maintain records and report the use of those funds. It also seeks to prevent foreign funding from being used in activities that could affect India's sovereignty, security or public order.
Any organisation receiving foreign funds must register under the Act, submit audited financial statements every year and disclose where the money came from and how it was spent.
The law was amended in 1984 and made registration compulsory for all organisations receiving foreign contributions. Every registered organisation must renew its registration every five years.
Another major amendment came in 2020, when the government made it mandatory for all foreign contributions to be received only through a designated State Bank of India branch in New Delhi.
The proposed amendment introduces the concept of a “Designated Authority”. If an organisation's FCRA registration is cancelled, this authority would take charge of assets created through foreign funding. It would be responsible for managing those assets and could sell them if required. No such provision exists under the existing law.
The government also wants to introduce a time limit for renewing an expired FCRA registration. At present, there is no fixed deadline. Under the proposal, if an organisation fails to renew its licence within the prescribed period after cancellation, the authority would gain permanent control over assets created from foreign contributions.
The draft also states that if the affected organisation is a religious institution, its religious character cannot be changed. A temple must continue to function as a temple, a church as a church and other religious places must also retain their original identity. The property cannot be put to any other use.
The proposal also provides a legal remedy. Organisations dissatisfied with a decision of the “Designated Authority” can seek a review within 90 days and also have the right to approach the district court.
The amendments further state that an FCRA licence would automatically stand cancelled if it is not renewed before its expiry. The government has also proposed that any investigation under the Act should begin only after approval from the Centre. The maximum jail term for violations has been proposed to be reduced from five years to one year.
The debate intensified after Moore criticised the proposed amendments on X, "Christians have lived in India since St. Thomas came to the Malabar Coast only decades after the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, yet despite that long history, the Indian Parliament is considering changes to the FCRA rules that would allow the government to take control of churches and charities."
He alleged, "This is a direct attack on Christians. If this bill moves forward, it will become a major concern in our bilateral relationship with India."
Christians have been in India since St. Thomas the Apostle traveled to the Malabar Coast just decades after the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.— Rep. Riley M. Moore (@RepRileyMoore) August 4, 2026
But despite this long Christian history, India’s Parliament is considering amending Foreign Contribution Regulation Amendment…
The government has rejected the claims and said the proposed law does not single out churches or Christian charities. According to the Centre, the amendments apply equally to every organisation receiving foreign contributions, irrespective of religion, community or ideology.
The government has also issued a press release stating that religious organisations will continue to be eligible to receive foreign funding under the FCRA.
Addressing worries over government control of assets, the Centre said the “Designated Authority” would deal only with assets created through foreign contributions and only after an organisation's registration has ended. It added that the law allows temporary management of such assets and that organisations can regain control after renewing their registration.
The proposed amendment mainly introduces a deadline for licence renewal. If an organisation does not complete the renewal process within that period, the authority would then take permanent control of assets created using foreign funds.
The government has also reiterated that religious properties cannot be converted for any other purpose even if they come under the authority's management, and that affected organisations will continue to have the right to challenge decisions through the review process and the courts.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.