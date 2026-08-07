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  • /FCRA bill explained: Why Trump's party MP called it 'anti-Christian' even before it reached Parliament

FCRA bill explained: Why Trump's party MP called it 'anti-Christian' even before it reached Parliament

The proposed changes in the legislation include new rules for cancelled FCRA registrations and foreign-funded assets. The government says the amendments will apply equally to all organisations receiving overseas contributions.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 02:18 AM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 02:24 AM IST
FCRA bill explained: Why Trump's party MP called it 'anti-Christian' even before it reached Parliament
Image Credit: Opposition MPs held protest against FCRA (Amendment) Bill, 2026, at Parliament's Makar Dwar. (Photo: ANI)

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FCRA bill explained: Why Trump's party MP called it 'anti-Christian' even before it reached Parliament
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