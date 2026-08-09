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FCRA to Kerala renaming: Which key bills will drive Parliament Monsoon Session's final week?

In the Rajya Sabha, the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill are scheduled to be taken up on Monday, with the FCRA Bill likely to be taken up in the Lok Sabha on August 12. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 11:34 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 11:34 PM IST
FCRA to Kerala renaming: Which key bills will drive Parliament Monsoon Session's final week?
Image Credit: Monsoon Session of the Parliament enters last week with key bills lined up. (IANS)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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