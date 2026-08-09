With just four days left in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are set for a busy day on Monday. The Opposition, meanwhile, is continuing to press for Union Home Minister Amit Shah to respond to the police action against students protesting over the NEET paper leak. There are no indications that the Opposition plans to withdraw the demand.
The Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up the introduction of several important bills, including the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to seek permission to introduce the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, which proposes changing the name of the state.
Shah will also seek leave to introduce the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The legislation seeks to amend the National Co-operative Development Corporation Act, 1962.
Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is scheduled to introduce the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026. The proposed law aims to improve the efficiency, independence, transparency and uniformity of tribunals, particularly in matters related to the qualifications, appointments and service conditions of their chairpersons and members.
The Bill also proposes the creation of a National Tribunals Commission and amendments to other related laws.
The Lok Sabha’s agenda also includes the laying of official papers by several Union ministers, including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jayant Chaudhary, Pankaj Chaudhary, Kirti Vardhan Singh, Sukanta Majumdar and Tokhan Sahu.
In the Rajya Sabha, the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill are scheduled to be taken up on Monday. Both bills have already been passed by the Lok Sabha.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to move the bills for consideration and passage in the Upper House.
The Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill seeks to amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, the Income-tax Act, 2025, and the Finance Act, 2026.
The proposed changes include measures aimed at encouraging investment, supporting manufacturing and providing greater tax certainty. The Bill will also replace the Income-tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026.
The government has said the amendments are aimed at protecting the domestic economy from external shocks linked to changing geopolitical conditions and disruptions in global trade and supply chains. It has also said the changes are intended to support affected sectors and make it easier for businesses to operate.
The Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill seeks to update the legal framework governing the use of bank records as evidence. It recognises the growing use of electronic and digital banking records and provides that such records can be accepted as evidence, subject to the conditions laid down in the law.
The proposed legislation expands the definition of “bankers’ books” to include records maintained in physical, electronic, digital, virtual and cloud-based formats, as well as through other electronic systems.
Both bills were passed by the Lok Sabha through voice vote without discussion amid Opposition protests over the police action against protesters in Delhi on July 20.
With the Monsoon Session scheduled to conclude on August 13, the government is also likely to bring the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, for discussion and passage.
The Bill was reintroduced in the Lok Sabha during the current session and seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010. The government says the proposed changes are aimed at improving transparency and accountability in the regulation of foreign contributions.
Under the proposed legislation, an organisation’s FCRA registration would cease if it expires, is not renewed or if the government refuses to renew it.
The Bill also proposes creating a designated authority to oversee the vesting, supervision, management and disposal of foreign contributions and related assets.
Reports suggest that the Bill could be taken up in the Lok Sabha on August 12.
The proposed legislation has faced opposition from Christian groups and minority organisations, who have met Amit Shah to raise their concerns.
The groups have demanded that the Bill either be withdrawn or sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee along with a comprehensive review of the 2010 FCRA Act. They have also sought the repeal of Section 15 of the existing law, which deals with the vesting of assets.
The delegation also sought safeguards to ensure that administrative or technical delays in renewing FCRA certificates do not automatically result in the cessation or permanent transfer of community and religious assets to the Consolidated Fund of India.
The Congress has issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs ahead of the expected discussion.
Several Opposition leaders have also raised concerns about the Bill. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant accused the government of selectively focusing on foreign funding.
BJD MP Sulata Deo said her party would decide its position after examining the Bill’s provisions in detail.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the Bill should first be taken up by the Business Advisory Committee before its passage process moves ahead.
DMK MP Tiruchi Siva said his party would oppose the Bill and seek its referral to a Joint Parliamentary Committee, citing concerns raised by the Christian minority community.
Another major issue that could add to tensions between the government and the Opposition is the proposed delimitation exercise.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has said that if the government brings the Delimitation Bill linked to women’s reservation again, Opposition parties will discuss the matter and take a collective position.
Kharge said the Congress has already made its position clear and has called for an all-party meeting as the government reaches out to the party over the proposed legislation.
The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 16. It seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats and speed up the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill passed in 2023.
The Bill could not be passed after failing to secure the constitutionally required special two-thirds majority of members present and voting.
While the Congress and other Opposition parties have backed women’s reservation, they have opposed linking it with the delimitation exercise. The Opposition has called for women’s reservation to be implemented separately from the proposed delimitation process.
(with ANI inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.