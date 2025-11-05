Fear Of SIR? Thousands Of Aadhaar Cards Found Dumped In West Bengal Lake; BJP Blames Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal SIR: With the start of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter roll in West Bengal, a political controversy emerged after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that a large number of fake Aadhaar cards were recovered from the Purbasthali Uttar Assembly constituency. In a statement shared on social media, the BJP accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of compromising internal security.

The BJP claimed that the recovery raised serious concerns about identity fraud and infiltration, arguing that the alleged incident reflected broader weaknesses in administrative control. The party stated that such activities, if confirmed, would undermine the integrity of India’s identity verification system.

"Mamata Banerjee has made a complete mockery of the nation’s integrity and internal security. For the sake of clinging to her throne of power, she is ready to compromise even the sovereignty of the country. The recovery of thousands of fake Aadhaar cards from Purbasthali Uttar AC has exposed how deeply her regime has jeopardized India’s identity system, turning West Bengal into a safe haven for infiltrators and identity frauds," alleged the BJP.

At the time of the allegation, official investigation details and independent verification of the seized documents had not yet been released publicly.

The Trinamool Congress has not issued an official response to this specific allegation at the time of reporting. However, the party has frequently rejected similar accusations in the past, maintaining that law enforcement in the state follows due process and that political opponents exaggerate or misconstrue enforcement actions for electoral messaging. The TMC has been saying that border security and infiltration are the central government's prerogative.

The matter is likely to prompt further scrutiny as investigative agencies examine the authenticity of the recovered documents and whether any organized networks were involved.