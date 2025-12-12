Fears Over Adulterated Eggs Spark Massive Food Safety Crackdown In Kashmir

A wave of public concern has swept through Jammu and Kashmir after reports surfaced claiming that eggs sold in the local market contained residues of nitrofurans and nitroimidazoles, antibiotics banned in poultry due to their genotoxic and potentially carcinogenic effects.

The alarm was first triggered when Trustified, a testing platform, released a laboratory report alleging that a batch of eggs from a branded company contained traces of these prohibited substances. Both nitrofuran and nitroimidazole metabolites, including AOZ, are known to damage DNA and are banned in many countries.

Medical Expert And Politicians Raise Concerns

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The claim quickly went viral, prompting a response from orthopaedic surgeon Dr Manan Vora (@dr.mananvora on Instagram), who revealed that he had personally consumed the same brand of eggs. Calling the findings “shocking”, Dr Vora questioned why India’s regulatory body, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), permits any detectable level of these substances while other nations follow a “zero-tolerance” policy.

In Kashmir, MLA Tanveer Sadiq expressed deep concern on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “Deeply concerned by reports of nitrofuran and nitroimidazole residues being detected in eggs, drugs that are strictly banned in food-producing animals because of their carcinogenic and toxic effects.”

Speaking to the media, Sadiq added: “In Jammu Kashmir we consume 1.3 billion eggs every year… our children, our elders, our patients eat eggs daily. Keeping that in mind, we too have a responsibility. We must conduct random checks to know whether any carcinogenic element is present or not. I am thankful to the concerned minister and department who are doing the checking.”

Government Orders Urgent Investigation

Following the rising concern, the Jammu and Kashmir government swiftly ordered an inquiry into the allegations. The Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) instructed the Controller of the Legal Metrology Department to verify the claims within two days.

Meanwhile, the Food Safety Department launched immediate market inspections across Srinagar and other districts. Teams began raids, sampling, and laboratory testing early in the morning, covering both organised and unorganised markets.

Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety, Kashmir, Yamin-Ul-Nabi, stated, “Since we got the instructions from morning, we are out doing sampling and inspections. We are taking samples from both organised and unorganised sectors. It’s an antibiotic residue found in some brand which is an outside brand, we are tracking that too. People should not panic; we are on the job to ensure safe food is supplied to consumers.”

Authorities have assured that strict action will follow if the lab results confirm adulteration. They have also urged the public not to draw conclusions until the official report is released, noting that the initial claim was based on social media and possibly a single batch of eggs.

Public Panic Grows As Food Safety Standards Come Under Scrutiny

Eggs, being an affordable and widely consumed source of protein, are a staple in Kashmiri households, from children to the elderly and even patients. The allegations have therefore triggered widespread anxiety.

The panic has been further fuelled by recent food safety scandals, including the seizure of thousands of kilograms of rotten meat and stale fish in the region. Residents have criticised authorities for acting reactively rather than conducting regular checks.

Local resident Mohammad Ashraf Khan said, “When we heard it in the news, we stopped buying eggs. We have stopped eating eggs till reports come. Inshallah, the news channels will tell people what to do in future.”

Another resident, Zahid Farooq, expressed fear for his family, “We are in a lot of panic because everyone at home consumes eggs… We have an 8-month-old child and had just started giving her eggs. Now what will we do? They are playing with us, rotten meat, adulterated cheese, now eggs. What will one eat now?”

How Consumers Can Check Egg Quality At Home

While laboratory testing is required to confirm chemical contaminants, experts advise simple methods to assess freshness: