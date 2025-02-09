New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Parvesh Verma on Sunday said that February 8 will be written in "golden letters" in the history of Delhi adding that the whole of Delhi was waiting for a "good government" to rule the national capital.

Verma stated that the government which would be formed in Delhi will work with honesty and utmost determination.

"This is Delhi's victory, not just mine. The whole of Delhi was waiting for a good government to come. The BJP government under the leadership of PM Modi in the country is working for the country. In Delhi, on the same note, we will do all the work with honesty and utmost determination," Verma said while addressing public in his native village Mundka.

"Yesterday, the entire Delhi, especially the areas of outer Delhi made BJP win. This reminds us of 1993. February 8 will be written in golden letters in the history of Delhi," he added.

BJP stormed to power in the Delhi polls on Saturday, winning a two-thirds majority, with the ruling AAP suffering major blows and a drastic reduction in its numbers in the 70-member assembly. The Congress continued its dismal run as it failed to open its account for the third time in a row.

BJP's Parvesh Verma emerged as a giant-killer in the assembly election with a decisive win of over 4,000 votes over former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi seat. Congress' Sandeep Dikshit came third winning over 4500 votes.

The BJP leader said their 20-22 hours of their day will be dedicated to Delhi where all BJP MLAs will work day and night.

"We have to do lot of developments but we have lots of challenges too...Nobody looked for development of Delhi Dehaat...A lot of things will be done in Delhi. Our 20-22 hours will be dedicated to Delhi. Your (people) role was only till the elections, from here onwards, we - all the BJP MLAs will work day and night with the blessings of PM Modi and will take all his schemes to Delhi..." he said.

BJP leader Parvesh Verma paid tributes to his father and former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma in his native village in Mundka.

Paying floral tributes to his father at Dr Sahib Singh Verma Samadhi Sthal, Verma expressed his resolve to complete his "unfinished works".

Speaking to reporters, Parvesh Verma said, "My father's life is an inspiration for me. His unfinished works are resolves of mine. The way the people of Delhi have blessed us, all the MLAs of Delhi will work to beautify Delhi as per the vision of PM Modi."

Verma received a rousing welcome as he reached his native village in Mundka on Sunday morning. He also visited the Dada Bhairav Temple in Mundka and offered prayers there.

Bharatiya Janata Party won 48 seats in a historic mandate, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years. Several AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, lost in their strongholds, with Chief Minister Atishi managing to retain her seat.

The verdict came months after the BJP-led coalition swept the Maharashtra polls and the party won Haryana, consolidating its domination of national politics.

The Congress, which was hoping for a revival in the national capital, again failed to win any seat. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998, registered a hat-trick zero tally in the assembly polls.

The counting of votes was taken up on Saturday morning, with votes having been polled on February 5.