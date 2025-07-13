Advertisement
'Feel Like Failure': Missing DU Student Sneha Debnath's Family Finds Note

During the ongoing search for missing 19-year-old DU student Sneha Debnath, her family discovered a handwritten note in her room expressing feelings of failure.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2025, 07:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Feel Like Failure': Missing DU Student Sneha Debnath's Family Finds Note

In a unexpected turn of events during the ongoing search for 19-year-old Delhi University student Sneha Debnath, who has been missing for a week, her family has reportedly discovered a handwritten note in her room.

“I just feel like a failure and burden and it was getting unbearable to live like this,” the letter read, NDTV reported.

The letter reportedly found from Sneha's room added, “I had decided to end my life by jumping from Signature Bridge.” 

 

