"Feel Sad Supporting…": Chirag Paswan Slams Nitish Govt Over Law And Order

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government, saying he is saddened to support a government that is unable to curb murders, kidnappings, loot, robbery, and rape.

Paswan further lashed out at the Nitish government in Bihar, saying that the way crime is happening in Bihar, it seems as if the administration is completely incapable of stopping these incidents.

"I feel sad that I am supporting such a government here... The way murders, kidnappings, looting, robbery, rapes have taken place one after the other in Bihar, and now it seems as if the administration is completely incapable of stopping these incidents. If it continues like this, then it will create a very frightening situation in our state,” Paswan said.

Paswan's remark came after a 26-year-old woman participating in a Home Guard recruitment test in Gaya was allegedly gang-raped inside an ambulance while being taken to a hospital after she collapsed during a physical test.

The LJP (Ram Vilas) president, part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), said that it seems the Bihar government has "completely bowed down" in front of criminals, referencing a retired health department official being shot at by unknown assailants in Gaya district.

He said that if such incidents aren’t curtailed, then it will create a frightening situation in the state.

"The way there have been criminal incidents one after another, and the way the government has bowed its head down in front of criminals. It is true that the incident is as condemnable as it is embarrassing, and an arrest also happened. But why are such incidents like murder, loot, dacoity, rape, one after another, happening in Bihar? It looks like the government is totally unsuccessful in curtailing these incidents. If this keeps going on, then it will create a very frightening situation in our state," Paswan said.