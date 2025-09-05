'Felt Like City Was Holding Me Hostage': Bengaluru Resident Shares 4-Hour Traffic Ordeal, Internet Reacts

A viral post by a Bengaluru resident has gained attention after the user shared that it took four hours to travel from Whitefield to JP Nagar. In the post, the user pointed to issues such as traffic congestion, waterlogging, and potholes, which continue to affect daily commutes in the city.

The user also posed a broader question, asking why residents can’t collectively advocate for solutions — including improved public transportation, flexible work hours, and better traffic management.



"This happened yesterday. I was travelling from sheraton grand, Whitefield to JP Nagar 9th Phase. Google Maps promised me 3 hours. Reality check: it took 4," the Reddit user posted.

"Both options — cutting through the city or Outer Ring Road — were complete nightmares. Add the floods, and it honestly felt like the city was holding me hostage," the post added.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"And let’s not forget the “mini swimming pools” everywhere. The potholes are so bad you can’t even pick up speed. Water already slows you down, but potholes make it next level — crawling at 10–15 km/h, sometimes 5. Then people behind think you’re the problem, and boom: one more traffic jam," it added.

"So here’s where I want to start a conversation: is there really nothing we as Bangaloreans can do about this? Every day it’s just “accept traffic, complain, repeat.” But why can’t we collectively push for solutions — better public transport, staggered work hours, smarter traffic management, or something that actually changes things?" the post read.

Also Check: 'This Giant Bat Has Internet Questioning Reality' As Pic Gets Viral | Check Out

Netizens React

"Companies should be more sensitive and stop forcing employees to work from office," a user commented.

"Whole banglore having this problem," another one wrote.

The post highlighted the challenges faced by commuters in Bengaluru, in regard to traffic, road conditions, and urban infrastructure. It also added to the debate around mobility issues in urban cities.