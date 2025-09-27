Female Students Allegedly Forced To Let Swami Chaitanyananda Apply Holi Colour First - Shocking Details Emerge

The scandal surrounding self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati has deepened, with new allegations of harassment coming to light.

According to the FIR, during a Holi celebration, female students were allegedly forced to line up, bow, and let the self-styled godman be the first to apply colour to their cheeks and hair parting, while chanting “Hariom.”

The accused, a former institute director, reportedly targeted students enrolled under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) scholarship.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The accused allegedly installed CCTV cameras near girls’ hostels, including washrooms, claiming they were for security, and monitored footage on his phone.

Victims stated that he asked invasive questions about their sexual activity and relationships, sent late-night WhatsApp messages with inappropriate content such as “Baby, I love you” and “I adore you,” and humiliated students in front of peers.

Several accounts described coercion into domestic and foreign trips, while resistance reportedly led to punitive actions like manipulated attendance, deducted marks, or withheld certificates.

One student claimed she had to pay Rs 15,000 to retrieve her academic documents.

Three female staff members, including the associate dean, were also named in the complaint for allegedly pressuring students to comply, deleting evidence, and enforcing the Swami’s directives.

The accused reportedly used threats to control students, including warnings that their family members could be targeted, and seized phones to monitor them.

Survivors recounted instances of unwanted physical contact, obscene messages, and verbal harassment.

The victim claimed that the accused sent late-night WhatsApp messages with inappropriate content, such as “Baby, I love you” and “I adore you.”

Victims also said that Chaitanyananda asked personal questions about their relationships and sexual activity, including condom use.

Not First Harassment Case

According to officials, Chaitanyananda Saraswati, originally Partha Sarathy from Odisha, has allegedly been targeting female students for nearly two decades, evading prior charges in 2009 and 2016.

Accused Absconding

The Chaitanyananda is currently absconding. Authorities have issued a lookout circular and are conducting raids across multiple states.

A case was registered at the Vasant Kunj (North) police station on August 4 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with charges including sexual harassment, outraging the modesty of women, and criminal intimidation. Following the revelations, the Sri Sharda Institute has officially severed all ties with him.

ALSO READ: Lashkar Moves Terror Camps Deeper Into Pakistan After Operation Sindoor: Report