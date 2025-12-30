In a freak accident, a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) died in Dhani Sucha Singh village on Monday with his holstered gun going off while he was rising from a sofa. The entire ordeal was recorded by the home’s CCTV cameras.

The Fatal Accident

The victim, Harpinder Singh, commonly referred to as Sonu, was reportedly engaged in a conversation with his cousin when the shooting took place. As reported by police authorities, Harpinder was carrying a fully loaded pistol attached to a waistband.

While trying to stand from the sofa, fire accidentally escaped from the weapon. The bullet hit him right in the stomach, and he collapsed.

CCTV Shows Mayhem

Surveillance camera recordings taken in the house reveal the immediate reaction following the gunshot. The family, alarmed by the gunfire, can be seen rushing towards the room where their bleeding relative, Harpinder, is being taken towards the door in an attempt to get medical attention.

Initially, he was rushed to a government hospital. However, due to his severe internal injuries, he was referred to another hospital in Bathinda. Sadly, Harpinder could not survive his injuries and passed away.

NRI died in Dhani Sucha Singh village with his holstered gun going off while he was rising from a sofa. The entire ordeal was recorded by the home’s #CCTV cameras.#viralVideo #punjab pic.twitter.com/HvuWpYSVXK — Nomadic Nitin (@Niitz1) December 30, 2025

A Life Cut Short

Harpinder had just returned to Punjab after a couple of years of staying abroad to settle down in the native village. He had married recently and had a two-year-old daughter.

His untimely death has left the whole community in a state of shock. His funeral was held on Tuesday, and it was a packed event with members of the local community and the Aam Aadmi Party in attendance to bid him a final farewell.

Investigation By The Police

Station House Officer (SHO) Ravinder Sharma of the Sadar Police Station confirmed that before giving it over to the family, it was given a post-mortem examination.

Legal Actions: The police have documented the statement of Harpinder’s father, namely Darshan Singh.

BNS Filing: An inquiry has been initiated under Section 194 of the "Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita" (BNS). Section 194 of the BNS deals with investigation into unnatural deaths.

