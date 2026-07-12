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  • /Speeding Ferrari slams into apartment building in Hyderabad, driver flees

Speeding Ferrari slams into apartment building in Hyderabad, driver flees

This is the second major vehicle crash reported in Jubilee Hills in less than a week. An SUV crashed into the residence of Tollywood actor Dharma on the night of July 9. The accident took place on Road Number 10.

Edited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 05:32 PM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 05:35 PM IST
Speeding Ferrari slams into apartment building in Hyderabad, driver flees
Image Credit: IANS.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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