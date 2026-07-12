/Speeding Ferrari slams into apartment building in Hyderabad, driver flees

A Ferrari Roma worth more than Rs 3.5 crore crashed into the gate of an apartment building in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills during the early hours of Sunday. No one was injured in the accident. The occupants left the damaged car and fled before police reached the spot. Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the incident.
The accident took place on Road Number 5 in Jubilee Hills under the limits of the Film Nagar Police Station.
The speeding Ferrari crashed into the gate of Fort View Apartments. The gate suffered heavy damage in the collision. The front portion of the luxury car was also badly damaged.
The people inside the vehicle left the scene before police arrived. The driver also escaped after the accident.
Police suspect the person driving the car was under the influence of alcohol. Investigators believe the vehicle was being driven at a high speed and in a rash manner.
Police registered a case and launched an investigation. Officers are trying to identify the driver of the Ferrari at the time of the accident.
Police are examining CCTV footage from the area. Investigators are also checking whether other people were travelling in the vehicle.
Officials shifted the damaged Ferrari to the police station with the help of a towing vehicle.
This is the second major vehicle crash reported in Jubilee Hills in less than a week.
An SUV crashed into the residence of Tollywood actor Dharma on the night of July 9. The accident took place on Road Number 10.
A man allegedly drove the SUV under the influence of alcohol. He lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into the actor's residence.
The compound wall of Dharma's house was damaged in the incident. No injuries were reported.
Dharma informed the police about the accident. Police reached the spot and arrested the accused.
The accused was identified as Karthik Kumar. Police said he drove the SUV in a rash and negligent manner before losing control of the vehicle. A breathalyser test confirmed that the accused was drunk while driving. Police registered a criminal case against Karthik Kumar and launched a further investigation.
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