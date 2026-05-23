Ferrari's new era: Who will replace Lewis Hamilton after retirement? Know shortlisted 3 young drivers

Lewis Hamilton insists he is going nowhere. Ferrari, it seems, is already planning as though he might. According to Swiss publication Blick, the Scuderia have drawn up a three-man shortlist to partner Charles Leclerc from 2027 onwards, with Ferrari chairman John Elkann said to be personally involved in efforts to land the biggest name on it, Max Verstappen.

Hamilton arrived at Maranello in 2025 amid considerable fanfare but endured a winless first season. This year has shown some improvement, with a third-place finish in China giving him his first Ferrari podium, but it has not been enough to alter the team's thinking about where they go next. On Thursday, the seven-time world champion told reporters he remains under contract for 2027 and is planning to be at Ferrari for some time yet. The team's reported shortlist tells a rather different story.

Bearman leads the queue

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Oliver Bearman is said to sit at the top of Ferrari's list. The 20-year-old Ferrari Academy graduate, now in his second full season with Haas, has been quietly auditioning for the seat in full public view. He first demonstrated what he was capable of in 2024 when he stepped into the Ferrari at short notice after Carlos Sainz required emergency appendix surgery before the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, finishing seventh on his Formula 1 debut without a single practice session in the car.

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The Verstappen factor

The presence of Verstappen on the list is where things get genuinely interesting. Red Bull has slipped to what appears to be the fourth-fastest team this season, and the four-time world champion is reported to have an exit clause in his contract that activates if he sits outside the top two in the championship at the summer break. He currently lies seventh. Elkann's personal involvement in the pursuit underlines just how seriously Ferrari is taking the possibility. The comparison with Sebastian Vettel, who also won four titles with Red Bull before crossing to Maranello, is hard to ignore, even if history did not repeat itself that time.

Sainz is going full circle

The third name is Sainz, who was shown the door by Ferrari after 2024 to make room for Hamilton, despite delivering consistent results in his final year with the team. He is currently at Williams, where life under the new regulations has been difficult, and a return to a front-running outfit holds obvious appeal. Ferrari would need to act quickly; however, Sainz has also been linked with a move back to McLaren should Oscar Piastri depart for Red Bull.

Three very different options, then, with very different implications. One is a homegrown talent on the rise, one is the best driver on the planet looking for a way out, and one is a familiar face who never quite got the send-off he deserved. Ferrari's next move will define the next chapter of one of motorsport's great teams.

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