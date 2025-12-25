Festive Spirit, Communal Harmony Mark Christmas Celebrations Across Jammu And Kashmir | Video

Snow-clad Gulmarg and Srinagar witnessed festive cheer as Christmas 2025 was celebrated with traditional fervour. The winter wonderland in Gulmarg, created by fresh snowfall, set the stage for a White Christmas, while churches across the region held prayers and special services.

The heart of the celebration was the 120-year-old historic St Mary’s Church, where members of the Christian community and tourists from various faiths gathered for special prayers and hymns. The church was decorated with traditional lights and festive garlands.

Events were marked by a strong sense of coexistence, with residents and visitors sharing moments of joy and peace.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Christmas festival was celebrated in Srinagar as well. The largest gathering was held at the Holy Family Catholic Church on Maulana Azad Road, Srinagar, where dozens of Christians, including women and children, assembled to celebrate the birthday of Jesus Christ and attended special prayers.

The church was decorated with colorful buntings, lights, and balloons, giving it a festive look.

Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir: Christmas prayers and celebrations were held at St. Mary Garrison Church, Jammu pic.twitter.com/qpAzkSjfTK — IANS (@ians_india) December 25, 2025

Muslims also visited churches on the eve of Christmas, greeting the Christian community and spreading a message of communal harmony.

Members of the Christian community gathered at the church to offer prayers and attend special Mass services marking the birth of Jesus Christ. The church premises were modestly decorated with lights, stars, and a Christmas tree, reflecting the solemn and religious nature of the occasion.

Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir: People offer prayers and light candles at the St. Mary’s Garrison Church on the occasion of Christmas pic.twitter.com/dr64n3PxNc — IANS (@ians_india) December 25, 2025

Officials said necessary security arrangements were put in place in and around all churches in Kashmir to ensure the peaceful observance of the festival.

Police personnel were deployed in the area, while traffic movement was regulated to facilitate smooth access for worshippers.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Christmas greetings to the people of India and across the world, wishing that the festival’s spirit brings happiness into everyone’s life.

“I extend Christmas greetings to the country and the world. Millions of Christian families in India are celebrating the festival today. We all wish that the spirit of Christmas brings happiness into everyone’s life,” PM Modi said