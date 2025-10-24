Piyush Pandey Passes Away At 70: 'Creative Heart Of Advertising' Known For His Authentic Ad Campaigns From Fevicol To Asian Paints

Piyush Pandey, the legendary mind who redefined the language and emotion of Indian advertising, passed away on Thursday. Often hailed as the man who gave Indian ads their true voice and character, Pandey spent more than four decades shaping the creative landscape at Ogilvy India an agency that came to be inseparably linked with his vision, style, and storytelling genius.

His passing marks the close of an era when advertising in India spoke not from boardrooms, but from the pulse of its people. With his hearty laughter, signature moustache, and unmatched ability to find magic in ordinary moments, Pandey transformed the way brands connected with audiences bringing warmth, authenticity, and emotion to Indian advertising like never before. From Politicians to creative enthusiats, the entire industry mourns upon his demise.

In a post on 'X' Smriti Irani mentioned how he taught 'emotion' as the truest language of creativity . Calling him not just an adman she mentioned he was one of India's finest storytellers whose words made brands human, and ideas immortal.

A Voice For The People

Piyush Pandey joined Ogilvy in 1982 after trying his hand at cricket, tea tasting, and even construction work. At 27, he stepped into an ad world still ruled by English and went on to rewrite its script. His memorable campaigns for brands like Asian Paints (“Har khushi mein rang laaye”), Cadbury (“Kuch Khaas Hai”), Fevicol, and Hutch became part of everyday Indian life.

Through his storytelling, Pandey brought Hindi and the rhythm of local dialects to the heart of advertising, blending humour, warmth, and human connection in every frame. “He didn’t just change the language of Indian advertising,” a longtime colleague reflected. “He changed the way it thought.”

Visionary At Heart

Despite his towering reputation, Piyush Pandey carried his success lightly. He often saw himself not as a star, but as one player in a larger team. A lifelong cricket enthusiast, he compared advertising to the sport he loved, once saying, “A Brian Lara can’t win for the West Indies alone then who am I?”

Under his guidance, Ogilvy India grew into one of the most celebrated creative agencies in the world, nurturing countless young talents who went on to shape the industry. In 2018, Pandey and his brother, filmmaker Prasoon Pandey, made history as the first Asians to receive the prestigious Lion of St. Mark at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity a fitting tribute to a man who took Indian storytelling to the global stage.

A Voice That Still Resonates

Even as India’s advertising world transformed over the years, Piyush Pandey’s imprint remained unmistakable. He was behind one of the country’s most iconic political catchphrases “Ab ki baar, Modi sarkar” yet his true legacy lies in the countless storytellers he inspired to find truth and emotion in everyday life.

When Pandey stepped down as Executive Chairman of Ogilvy India in 2023 to take on an advisory role, it quietly marked the end of a remarkable chapter one written in bold Hindi strokes and remembered for his trademark wit and warmth.

He leaves behind not just his family and colleagues who became his extended one, but also a body of work that continues to shape the heart and spirit of Indian advertising.

Pandey once said the best ideas come “from the street, from life, from listening.” Through that belief, he didn’t just create memorable campaigns he gave India a voice, one that still speaks in its own honest, human way.