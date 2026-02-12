Advertisement
NewsIndiaFewer Indians Opting for Foreign Universities, Government Data Shows
STUDY ABROAD

Fewer Indians Opting for Foreign Universities, Government Data Shows

The government has emphasised its efforts under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to strengthen higher education within India.  

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 12:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
As per the data shown by the Education Ministry, the number of Indian students going abroad for higher education has steadily declined over the past three years. 

The details were provided by Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha. 

According to the data shared by Majumdar, over 9.08 lakh Indian students went abroad for studies in 2023, a figure that declined to 7.7 lakh in 2024 and further to 6.26 lakh in 2025. 

The data is based on the information provided by the Union Home Ministry’s Bureau of Immigration (BOI) for the period of 2023-2025.  

Shift in Study‑Abroad Dynamics 

As per the experts and analysts, there can be various reasons for the decline that have not been listed by the government. Rising costs of international education, economic constraints, and tightening visa regulations in major destinations have made studying abroad less attainable or attractive for many. 

For years, overseas education has been seen as a gateway to global employment opportunities and social mobility.  

However, the changing global job market and higher expenses overseas are reshaping decisions, with some students and families reconsidering their plans.  

Domestic Education Reforms and New Opportunities 

The government has emphasised its efforts under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to strengthen higher education within India.  

These include infrastructure upgrades, improved accreditation systems, expanded research initiatives, and digital education platforms aimed at providing quality global‑standard education domestically.  

Steps to bring foreign universities to India are also underway.  

So far, several overseas institutions have received approval to operate in the country, including in GIFT City, Gujarat, an initiative intended to reduce the necessity for students to go abroad for quality education.  

With the number of Indian students going abroad falling for the third consecutive year, the trend points to a changing outlook on international education.  

Rising costs overseas, tighter visa rules, and better opportunities at home are reshaping choices, signaling that India’s next generation may increasingly find global-standard education without leaving the country. 

 

 

