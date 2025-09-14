Fiance Held After RG Kar Medical Student Found Dead In Malda Hotel Room

The police on Sunday arrested the fiance of the female medical student of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital who died under mysterious circumstances on September 12.

The fiance identified as Ujjwal Soren, was arrested from Malda district after tracking his mobile phone, said the police. He was questioned by the police officers. Soren originally hails from the Purulia district.

"We have arrested the fiance of the medical student as per the complaint lodged by her mother. We tracked him through his mobile phone tower location.

We are questioning him to find out more about the incident. Investigation is on," a senior police officer of Malda district said earlier.

On Saturday, the mysterious death of a tribal female medical student of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was reported in Malda district.

The death, as informed by the police on Saturday, occurred on Friday afternoon, while the deceased was in Malda, reportedly with her fiance, Ujjwal Soren, a junior doctor with Malda Medical College and Hospital.

The woman is an original resident of Balurghat in South Dinajpur district, where her parents stay.

The victim’s parents, on Saturday afternoon, claimed that the death of their daughter was an unnatural one.

Her mother also claimed that her daughter's fiance was responsible for the death, as he wanted to avoid marrying her daughter even as both had intimate relations.

Officers of the English Bazar Police Station in Malda district started an investigation into the matter after registering a case of unnatural death.

As per statements given by the victim’s mother to both the police and the local media persons on Saturday afternoon, her daughter had an affair with the said junior doctor of Malda Medical for a long time.

Around four days ago, the victim’s mother claimed, her daughter went to Malda to settle things out with her fiance, and she also rented a hotel room in Malda town. She was found dead in the hotel room.

Soren had been absconding since the time the death of the victim was reported.