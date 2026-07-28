The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday vehemently denied media reports that claimed that the Union government had considered offering an alternate portfolio to Dharmendra Pradhan in light of his resignation as Union Education Minister. Delivering a press release in the national capital, Sambit Patra, BJP National Spokesperson and Puri MP, denied any such claim and said the reports were published only to "sensationalise the issue."
Patra made the statement in light of the recent reports in leading national newspapers stating that during the negotiations with the representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Dr. Jitendra Singh had proposed that Pradhan be reassigned.
Denying the claims one by one, Patra went on to clarify that no such thing had ever been discussed.
"Today, as the official spokesperson of the party, after reviewing the entire matter, I want to make it absolutely clear that this report published in a respected English newspaper is completely baseless. It is entirely fictional and unfounded. This news has no basis. It has no authenticity and has been published solely to sensationalise the issue," Patra stated.
The political clarity arises as a consequence of a 37-day-long agitation that was organized by the CJP at the Jantar Mantar as well as various other states due to the NEET-UG exam dispute.
Post various rounds of discussion between the central delegation and CJP delegation, Pradhan handed in his resignation letter to PM Narendra Modi. Following this move, the CJP delegation officially decided to discontinue the agitation movement.
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