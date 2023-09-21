Kupwara: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah while addressing party workers Thursday said that any attempt to tamper with the Constitution will not be good for the country as it cannot be amended so easily. Abdullah's comments came in response to a reporter's questions in which the Congress had alleged that the words 'socialist' and 'secular' had been removed from the Preamble of the Constitution.

Abdullah told reporters in the Handwara area of ​​North Kashmir's Kupwara district, "The Constitution cannot be changed easily. To change the Constitution, you need a two-thirds majority. “As far as I know, no vote has been taken in either the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha to remove such words.”

Omar Abdullah said the ruling BJP in its defense on the issue had said that since the occasion of shifting parliamentary proceedings from the old building to the new building was historic, copies of the historic Constitution were disturbed among the members.

The former Chief Minister of J&K Omar said, “If this is true then we have no objection. But if they are playing with the Constitution, then forgive me, it will not be good for the country because we have always said that if Jammu and Kashmir have joined Mahatma Gandhi's India, Not in the country of RSS (Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh) or Sangh Parivar.”

Asked if his party was hopeful of a positive outcome from the Supreme Court's hearing on petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, Abdullah said the National Conference has done whatever it could and “We hope to get justice”.

