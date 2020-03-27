Field hospitals can set up 10-bed ICU facility at 6-hour notice for COVID-19 patients: Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane

New Delhi: Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane on Friday (March 27, 2020) said that field hospitals have been asked to be ready to set up a 45-bed isolation facility and create 10-bed ICU facility exclusively for COVID-19 patients at six- hour notice.

About 30% of Army Field Hospitals have been put on standby for constructing hospitals for treating coronavirus-infected persons in COVID-19 hotspots. These is part of the several measures taken by the Indian Army to deal with the coronavirus crisis, which has been declared a pandemic by the WHO.

In an email reply to media houses, Army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane said, "Next few weeks will be crucial to prevent negative effects of this deadly mutant virus."

He said that the COVID-19 crisis is in a preparatory stage in India and the Indian Army has the "inherent capability to rise upto various emergency situations by virtue of organizational structure and training."

Army's Quick Reaction Medical Teams (QRMTs) will be ready to mobilize at six-hour notice to meet the requirements of the hospitals/ civil administration.

COAS also said, "There is likely to be a surge in demand for medical services for both infected/ suspected cases within the Indian Army as also requisition from civil administration in the coming days. Necessary instructions have been passed to Command Headquarters to augment medical facilities"

The Indian Army has established quarantine facilities at Manesar, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur for the evacuees from China, Italy and Iran and additional four locations have been earmarked for setting up of wellness/ quarantine facilities.

Till now 372 evacuees have been treated at Manesar and currently 82 are under quarantine. In Jaisalmer, 484 citizens who were evacuated from Iran are under quarantine and another 277 at Jodhpur.