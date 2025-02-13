Fierce CM Like Yogi In Delhi? BJP Plans Decisive Chief Minister To Keep AAP At Bay, Says Report

Delhi BJP CM Candidate Race: After recording a thumping victory in the Delhi assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party is now brainstorming over the new Chief Ministerial candidate. While several names are doing rounds, the BJP is reportedly looking at a long-term plan. With Rohingyas and Bangladeshi migrants making Delhi their home, the BJP is looking to consolidate on the perception war and putting a decisive leader like Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at the helm will help the party in the long run against Aam Aadmi Party.

The Delhi BJP held a crucial meeting on Wednesday to analyze the party’s performance in the recently concluded elections. Discussions focused on constituencies where the party faced defeat, with leaders evaluating the reasons behind these losses.

Amid the political shift following Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP losing power, BJP legislators are expected to meet on February 16 to elect a new Chief Minister for Delhi. The party's top leadership, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda, has been actively deliberating on the selection of the next CM. A high-level meeting between the two leaders took place on Tuesday to shortlist a strong candidate to lead Delhi.

भाजपा दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में प्रचंड विजय में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाने वाले चुनाव प्रबंधन समिति के सदस्यों के साथ भाजपा प्रदेश मुख्यालय में बैठक कर सभी को संबोधित किया एवं विभिन्न संगठनात्मक विषयों पर चर्चा की।



इस अवसर पर राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष, प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव प्रभारी एवं… pic.twitter.com/PAnImDWDkk — Virendraa Sachdeva (@Virend_Sachdeva) February 12, 2025

A Yogi-Style Leader for Delhi?

BJP is reportedly looking for a powerful and decisive leader to take over as Delhi’s Chief Minister, similar to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, said a report by News 18. The party believes that such a leader could establish a stronghold in Delhi and counter any future resurgence of Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Although AAP lost power, the vote share difference between the two parties was narrow—BJP secured 45.56% of the votes, while AAP received 43.57%. Given this close margin, the BJP wants a strong and aggressive leadership in Delhi to solidify its position and make it difficult for AAP to regain power in the future.

Multiple Strategy Meetings Held

Throughout the day, several internal BJP meetings took place at different levels to review election results and strategize for the future. While BJP registered a landslide victory, discussions were held on seats where the party lost, analyzing the reasons behind the defeats and planning corrective measures. As Delhi awaits its new Chief Minister, all eyes are on the BJP’s final decision, which could shape the political landscape of the capital going forward.