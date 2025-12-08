Advertisement
Fifth Arrest In Goa Club Fire Case; Probe Tightens Around Missing Owners

In a shocking development, police made a fifth arrest in the Goa club fire case as the search for the absconding owners intensifies amid mounting public pressure.

|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2025, 02:24 PM IST|Source: ANI
Fifth Arrest In Goa Club Fire Case; Probe Tightens Around Missing OwnersImage Credit: ( ANI )

Goa: Goa Police on Monday announced the arrest of a fifth individual in connection with the devastating fire at a restaurant-cum-club in North Goa's Arpora that claimed 25 lives. According to police, the latest accused, Bharat Karan Singh Kohli, 49, a resident of Punjabi Basti, Sabji Mandi, Delhi, oversaw daily operations of Birch by Romeo Lane on behalf of the owners. He has been taken into custody as part of the ongoing probe into the incident.

A Goa Police team is currently in Delhi to trace and arrest the owners of the establishment, who continue to remain wanted in the case.

Officials from multiple government departments involved in issuing permits and licences to the club have also been summoned for questioning to examine potential compliance lapses and procedural violations. Police officials said the investigation is being conducted on priority and further action will follow based on its findings.

Meanwhile, club owner Saurabh Luthra on Monday expressed "profound grief" over the tragedy and assured full cooperation with authorities and the families of the victims.

In an Instagram post, Luthra said the management was "deeply shaken by the tragic loss of lives" and stood in "unwavering solidarity with the families of the deceased as well as those injured," adding that they would extend "every possible form of assistance and support."

The massive blaze broke out in the early hours of Sunday at the upscale establishment in Arpora, triggering a high-casualty incident that has put a spotlight on safety protocols, fire preparedness and licensing procedures across Goa's hospitality industry.

Earlier, four individuals, including three General Managers and a Bar Manager, were arrested and remanded to police custody. They were identified as Rajiv Modak (Chief General Manager), Vivek Singh (General Manager), Rajveer Singhania (Bar Manager) and Priyanshu Thakur (Gate Manager).

Goa Director General of Police Alok Kumar confirmed that an FIR has also been registered against owners Saurav Luthra and Gaurav Luthra.

Following the incident, the Goa government constituted a high-level committee comprising the District Magistrate and senior officials from police, forensic, fire and emergency services. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ordered a Magisterial inquiry and directed officials to submit a report on procedural lapses within a week.

