Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3018503https://zeenews.india.com/india/fifty-five-years-of-historic-naval-victory-meet-india-s-nistar-the-diving-support-vessel-that-stands-tall-where-pns-ghazi-was-destroyed-3018503.html
NewsIndiaFifty-five years of historic naval victory: Meet India’s ‘Nistar’ – The diving support vessel that stands tall where PNS Ghazi was destroyed
INS NISTAR

Fifty-five years of historic naval victory: Meet India’s ‘Nistar’ – The diving support vessel that stands tall where PNS Ghazi was destroyed

The vessel symbolises India’s growing naval strength and self-reliance.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 04:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Fifty-five years of historic naval victory: Meet India’s ‘Nistar’ – The diving support vessel that stands tall where PNS Ghazi was destroyedIndian naval ship 'Nistar'. (Photo: X/@IndianNavy)

New Delhi: The Indian Navy is holding its International Fleet Review and Exercise ‘Milan’ in Visakhapatnam to show strength in the same waters where Pakistan’s PNS Ghazi sank decades ago. The location, where the Pakistani submarine was destroyed during the 1971 war, now hosts India’s indigenous diving support vessel (DSV) ‘Nistar’. The vessel symbolises India’s growing naval strength and self-reliance.

Expecting a stealth attack, Pakistan had deployed the American-built submarine PNS Ghazi to target India’s aircraft carrier INS Vikrant near Visakhapatnam in 1972. Indian naval strategy effectively countered the move. INS Rajput tracked the submarine close to the coast. It was ultimately destroyed in the depths of the sea.

At the time, the original INS Nistar played a crucial role in underwater operations to locate the wreck and manage rescue operations. Today, its modern and fully indigenous version stands at the same location. It is symbolic assertion of naval dominance.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Commissioned on July 18, 2025, the modern INS Nistar is the Indian Navy’s first homegrown DSV that has addressed a long-standing capability gap and, together with its sister ship ‘Nipun’, established India as self-reliant in deep-sea rescue operations.

‘Nistar’ is designed to perform emergency rescues from submarines stranded at extreme depths and carries a Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle. Built almost 80 percent indigenously by the Hindustan Shipyard Limited, it measures 120 metres in length, displaces 10,000 tonnes and can travel at speeds of 18 nautical miles per hour. It is equipped with advanced diving and rescue systems.

The presence of ‘Nistar’ in Visakhapatnam, along with the modern INS Vikrant, highlights India’s strategic readiness. While China and Pakistan are not invited to IFR, the display in the waters where Ghazi sank conveys a clear message that once the target of Pakistan’s attack, the carrier now stands resilient. Its capabilities further strengthen India’s maritime security.

Together with Nipun, the Indian Navy now possesses a rare submarine rescue capability, placing it among the few navies in the world with such advanced systems. The IFR event is more than a display; it commemorates a decisive moment in 1971, celebrates India’s historic naval victory and showcases the country’s modern maritime strength.

Where Pakistan’s pride once sank, India’s ‘Nistar’ now stands – symbolising the nation’s growing confidence, technological capability and control over its strategic waters.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India France Rafale deal
Why France sells Rafales cheaper to Indonesia & costlier to India – Explained
India AI Summit 2026
Galgotias Chinese robodog row at India AI Summit explained | DNA
pasta dishes
Popular Pasta Dishes Explained Through Their Pasta Shapes
Shivam Dube
T20 World Cup 2026: Shivam Dube, Varun help India beat Netherland by 17 runs
Matheesha Pathirana
Big blow to KKR ahead of IPL 2026 ! Matheesha Pathirana ruled out of T20 WC
India Russia Preferential Trade Deal
Oil era over? After US & Europe, India eyes mega pact with Russia – details
India AI Summit 2026
Rajma Gilawat to Rasmalai Tres Leches: Full menu of PM Modi's AI Summit dinner
India AI Impact Summit 2026
Indian startup flaunts indigenous robodog after Galgotias row | Video
Anarkali Kurta
Graceful Anarkali Kurta Sets Designed For Comfort And Elegance on Amazon
ICC T20I rankings
ICC T20I Rankings: Abhishek Sharma maintains top spot, Ishan enters top 10