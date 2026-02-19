Fifty-five years of historic naval victory: Meet India’s ‘Nistar’ – The diving support vessel that stands tall where PNS Ghazi was destroyed

New Delhi: The Indian Navy is holding its International Fleet Review and Exercise ‘Milan’ in Visakhapatnam to show strength in the same waters where Pakistan’s PNS Ghazi sank decades ago. The location, where the Pakistani submarine was destroyed during the 1971 war, now hosts India’s indigenous diving support vessel (DSV) ‘Nistar’. The vessel symbolises India’s growing naval strength and self-reliance.

Expecting a stealth attack, Pakistan had deployed the American-built submarine PNS Ghazi to target India’s aircraft carrier INS Vikrant near Visakhapatnam in 1972. Indian naval strategy effectively countered the move. INS Rajput tracked the submarine close to the coast. It was ultimately destroyed in the depths of the sea.

At the time, the original INS Nistar played a crucial role in underwater operations to locate the wreck and manage rescue operations. Today, its modern and fully indigenous version stands at the same location. It is symbolic assertion of naval dominance.

Commissioned on July 18, 2025, the modern INS Nistar is the Indian Navy’s first homegrown DSV that has addressed a long-standing capability gap and, together with its sister ship ‘Nipun’, established India as self-reliant in deep-sea rescue operations.

‘Nistar’ is designed to perform emergency rescues from submarines stranded at extreme depths and carries a Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle. Built almost 80 percent indigenously by the Hindustan Shipyard Limited, it measures 120 metres in length, displaces 10,000 tonnes and can travel at speeds of 18 nautical miles per hour. It is equipped with advanced diving and rescue systems.

The presence of ‘Nistar’ in Visakhapatnam, along with the modern INS Vikrant, highlights India’s strategic readiness. While China and Pakistan are not invited to IFR, the display in the waters where Ghazi sank conveys a clear message that once the target of Pakistan’s attack, the carrier now stands resilient. Its capabilities further strengthen India’s maritime security.

Together with Nipun, the Indian Navy now possesses a rare submarine rescue capability, placing it among the few navies in the world with such advanced systems. The IFR event is more than a display; it commemorates a decisive moment in 1971, celebrates India’s historic naval victory and showcases the country’s modern maritime strength.

Where Pakistan’s pride once sank, India’s ‘Nistar’ now stands – symbolising the nation’s growing confidence, technological capability and control over its strategic waters.