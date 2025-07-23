Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his ministers on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over the latter's remark about the Mahadayi project. Notably, Goa CM Sawant told the state legislative assembly that Union Minister for Environment and Forests Bhupendra Yadav has assured that the Central government will not okay the Mahadayi project.

Sawant also told the legislative assembly on Tuesday that the Goa government would file a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against the Karnataka government for carrying out activities aimed at diverting Mahadayi river water. The two states are locked in a decades-old dispute over the sharing of Mahadayi river water.

Now, CM Siddaramaiah said that the state government will fight it legally and politically. "Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his ministers on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The Goa CM’s arrogant remark on the Mahadayi project is an insult to the people of Karnataka. Why hasn’t the Union Govt officially communicated any concerns? Is this how federalism works under BJP? Backdoor sabotage, silence, and betrayal?" said Siddaramaiah.

The Karnataka CM asked whether Kannadigas are being punished for not surrendering to the BJP. "Mahadayi is not for luxury or waste, it is for the drinking water needs of North Karnataka. For decades, our people have waited for justice. But BJP’s and Janata Dal (S) Karnataka leaders have no spine to speak up. Their silence today will be remembered tomorrow," he said.

The Karnataka Chief Minister said that despite the 2018 tribunal verdict allocating 13.42 TMC of water to the state, the Central government in connivance with Goa’s BJP government, is blocking the implementation of the rightful project.

"This project will quench the thirst of over 40 lakh people in Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Bagalkot and nearby regions. It is a lifeline, not a bargaining chip. We will fight legally, politically, and morally until Karnataka gets its rightful share," said the CM.

Earlier on Wednesday, Karnataka Minister H K Patil termed the Goa CM's statement as shocking. "The official statement made by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in the Legislative Assembly—that Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has informed him the Centre will, under no circumstances, approve the Mahadayi project—has come as a shock to Karnataka," he said.

The Mahadayi river originates in the Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary in Karnataka and flows through Goa and Maharashtra before emptying into the Arabian Sea at Panaji.