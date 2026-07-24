/'Fight to protect Constitution': Mehbooba Mufti backs CJP protest in Delhi

Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti extended her support to students protesting against the NEET exam paper leak and subsequent police action, declaring, "Jammu & Kashmir stands with you." She emphasized that the movement is not merely a battle over an examination, but a broader fight for the Constitution, democracy, and justice.
"On the 20th, when I saw rioters in police uniforms beating up young people, wielding lathis, and even tearing the clothes of young women and smashing their heads, I said to myself—enough is enough; I must go there," Mufti said.
Launching a scathing attack on the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, she added, "The head of the country's highest court said he wouldn't watch the videos because he didn't have the time. Why? Because he wants to go to the Rajya Sabha or become a Governor. There is no time for these young people; that is why I have come."
Appealing directly to the demonstrating students, the PDP leader urged them to stay resilient: "You have left your homes and families to toil in this heat. This is the ultimate NEET exam for you. There must be no leak here. If you pass this test, no one will ever dare to leak a NEET paper again."
She further stated, "No one will dare to steal donations from the Shri Ram temple. No one will dare to have a 12-year-old girl raped by 32 men. If you emerge victorious, our Constitution will win—Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution will win."
Referencing Jammu & Kashmir, Mehbooba delivered a direct message to the demonstrators: "Jammu & Kashmir stands with you. Despite what happened to the Constitution on August 5th, every Kashmiri and every youth from Jammu stands with you. They stand by your side in this battle." She also cautioned the students to remain vigilant against sabotage, warning, "They will send agitators among you to incite infighting. Do not let that happen."
Concluding her address, she said, "You will emerge victorious, Insha'Allah. God bless you all."
Nationwide student unrest escalates
Student protests have intensified across the country following the paper leak scandal surrounding the NEET-UG 2025 examination. Protesting students are demanding the Education Minister's resignation alongside concrete reforms to overhaul the examination system and prevent future scams.
The controversy has also rocked Parliament during the ongoing monsoon session, as incidents of clashes between students and law enforcement continue to be reported across several states. Opposition parties have launched sharp attacks against the Central government, accusing it of gambling recklessly with the future of the nation's youth. Demonstrations reached the highest levels of political opposition when Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, joined by party supporters, staged an hours-long sit-in protest outside the Prime Minister's official residence.
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