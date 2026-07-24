Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /'Fight to protect Constitution': Mehbooba Mufti backs CJP protest in Delhi

'Fight to protect Constitution': Mehbooba Mufti backs CJP protest in Delhi

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti backed protesting NEET students, condemning the alleged police crackdown and describing their movement as a broader fight for the Constitution, democracy and justice.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 10:10 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 10:10 PM IST
'Fight to protect Constitution': Mehbooba Mufti backs CJP protest in Delhi
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Fight to protect Constitution': Mehbooba Mufti backs CJP protest in Delhi
CJP protest Jantar Mantar2 min ago
2
JK police15 min ago
3
J&K rains18 min ago
4
Anantnag terrorist attack28 min ago
5
Punjab Assembly election56 min ago