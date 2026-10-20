/‘Fight together against enemies of nation’: PM Modi calls for unity at Delhi Dussehra celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on political parties and institutions to unite against forces that harm India's national interests, divide society and undermine its cultural heritage, saying such elements are the country's real enemies. Addressing Vijayadashami celebrations in East Delhi, he also urged citizens to draw inspiration from Lord Ram's ideals to build a developed and self-reliant India.
Speaking at the Dussehra event organised by the Shri Ramlila Committee Indraprastha at the DDA Utsav Ground in IP Extension, the Prime Minister said national unity, self-reliance and public welfare were essential to India's progress.
"Our thoughts must align, our committees, that is, all the institutions of the nation, all political parties must stand together for the national interest. We must proceed with this very spirit; we must fight together against the enemies of the country. The forces that harm the nation, the people who divide society, the mindset that hates our culture. These are the enemies of the country," PM Modi said.
The Prime Minister's remarks came as he attended the traditional Vijayadashami celebrations and took part in the symbolic burning of Ravana's effigy, marking the victory of good over evil.
Emphasising the relevance of Lord Ram's life in tackling present-day challenges, PM Modi said the message of Dussehra went beyond the celebration of a religious festival. He described Ramlila as a living tradition that keeps the ideals of Lord Ram alive and reinforces the belief that truth ultimately triumphs over falsehood.
"On this sacred occasion of Vijayadashami, I bow at the feet of Lord Shri Ram, Mother Janaki, and Bajrangbali. In this holy atmosphere, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all my fellow citizens on Vijayadashami," he said.
"Today, every corner of India is immersed in Ram. Across the country, the staging of Ramleelas, the tradition of keeping Lord Shri Ram's ideals alive, the proclamation of the end of tyranny and terror, and the belief in the eternal victory of truth over falsehood. For us, these are not merely festivals; they are the life force of India," the Prime Minister added.
Drawing lessons from Lord Ram's journey, he urged people not to lose confidence when faced with difficult circumstances. He said the determination to overcome obstacles through collective effort and hard work was equally relevant to India's ambitions today.
"No matter how big the crisis may be, no matter how tough the challenge may be, we must not sit back relying on others. We must recognise our own strength. We must have faith in our resources. We must turn our resolve into power and find solutions through our own hard work," PM Modi said.
He recalled how Lord Ram overcame the challenge of reaching Lanka by bringing people together and turning an apparently impossible task into reality.
"The ocean lay ahead, Lanka was far away, but the resolve was unwavering, so Ramji awakened the collective power of the people, made public participation his support, and turned an impossible-seeming goal into reality. This is the fundamental mantra of success," he added.
Linking this lesson to the government's vision for the country, the Prime Minister said India must move forward with the goals of a developed nation, or Viksit Bharat, and self-reliance, or Atmanirbhar Bharat.
PM Modi also highlighted Ram Rajya as a model of good governance, saying the purpose of power should be to serve people rather than merely exercise authority.
"Ram Rajya, that is, such a governance where there is no discrimination against anyone, where everyone gets justice, where equal opportunities are available, and where the purpose of power is not to rule, but to serve the welfare of the people; this is the ideal of Lord Shri Ram," he said.
The Prime Minister stressed that serving the poor and disadvantaged must remain a priority and called for a system in which justice and equal opportunities are available to all.
His remarks drew on Lord Ram's life, which he described as an example of remaining committed to truth and duty despite hardship. He also recalled Lord Ram's compassion towards Nishadraj and Mother Shabari, highlighting the values of love, kindness and social harmony.
The Prime Minister also spoke about efforts to recover India's cultural treasures taken abroad over the centuries, linking the preservation of heritage with national pride.
"A nation progresses when it possesses a sense of self-respect, and its heritage plays a major role in shaping that self-respect. That is why the country is now working to preserve its heritage and identity. For centuries, our heritage was looted and taken abroad. But today, we are bringing those treasures back," he said.
PM Modi said more than 650 ancient idols had been brought back to India over the past 12 years. He added that India was giving its cultural centres a renewed identity on the global stage.
He also referred to international recognition of Indian traditions, including Diwali's recognition as part of UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
Concluding his address, the Prime Minister said Vijayadashami reinforced the belief that truth and humanity would ultimately prevail, regardless of the challenges involved.
"Vijayadashami is the festival of victory. This festival gives us the courage to believe that no matter how powerful the enemy, when we stand with truth and humanity, victory will ultimately be ours," he said.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi extended Vijayadashami greetings to the people through a post on X, wishing them happiness, prosperity and success.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, addressing Dussehra celebrations attended by President Droupadi Murmu at Dwarka Sector 10, urged people to follow Lord Ram's ideals to tackle social evils, including corruption, substance abuse, crime, discrimination and atrocities against women.
Gupta said Vijayadashami was a reminder that truth triumphs over falsehood, righteousness over unrighteousness, and justice over injustice.
(With agencies' inputs)
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