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‘Fight together against enemies of nation’: PM Modi calls for unity at Delhi Dussehra celebrations

Speaking at the Dussehra event organised by the Shri Ramlila Committee Indraprastha at the DDA Utsav Ground in IP Extension, the Prime Minister said national unity, self-reliance and public welfare were essential to India's progress.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 08:08 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 08:08 PM IST
‘Fight together against enemies of nation’: PM Modi calls for unity at Delhi Dussehra celebrations
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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‘Fight together against enemies of nation’: PM Modi calls for unity at Delhi Dussehra celebrations
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