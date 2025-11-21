Breaking | Fighter Jet Tejas Crashes During Air Show In Dubai | Video
Breaking | A Tejas fighter jet reportedly crashed during an air show in Dubai.
Trending Photos
A fighter jet reportedly crashed on Friday during an air show in Dubai.
ANI reported, citing sources, that the Indian Air Force LCA Tejas had crashed during the Dubai air show. The fate of the pilot is being ascertained.
Watch Video Here:
दुबई एयरशो में फाइटर प्लेन क्रैश, लड़ाकू विमान के क्रैश का LIVE VIDEO देखिए #Dubai #Airshow #FighterJet pic.twitter.com/znA9QoCHLS — Zee News (@ZeeNews) November 21, 2025
Further details on the matter are awaited.
(this is a developing news)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement