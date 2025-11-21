Advertisement
FIGHTER JET CRASH

Breaking | Fighter Jet Tejas Crashes During Air Show In Dubai | Video

Breaking | A Tejas fighter jet reportedly crashed during an air show in Dubai. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 04:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Breaking | Fighter Jet Tejas Crashes During Air Show In Dubai | VideoScreenshot from video (Photo Credit: X)

A fighter jet reportedly crashed on Friday during an air show in Dubai.

ANI reported, citing sources, that the Indian Air Force LCA Tejas had crashed during the Dubai air show. The fate of the pilot is being ascertained. 

Watch Video Here: 

Further details on the matter are awaited. 

(this is a developing news) 

