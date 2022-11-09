'Fighter who never succumbed to pressure': Uddhav Thackeray lauds Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

New Delhi: As Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut walked out of Mumbai's Arthur Road jail after a special court granted him bail in a money laundering case, party president Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday (November 9, 2022) described him as a "fighter who never succumbed to pressure". Thackeray spoke to the mother and the wife of Raut over the phone and told them that he would meet Raut soon, news agency PTI reported. A close aide of Thackeray said that the former Maharashtra chief minister congratulated Raut's family members and described the Rajya Sabha MP as a "fighter who did not succumb to pressure".

Raut stepped out of Mumbai's Arthur Road jail around 6:50 pm, hours after the special court granted him bail in a money-laundering case related to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project. The 60-year-old was arrested on August 1 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to a housing project in suburban Goregaon.

In a show of strength, hundreds of workers of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) had gathered outside the Arthur Road Jail in central Mumbai carrying saffron flags.

#WATCH | Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut released from Arthur Road jail after Mumbai's PMLA court granted him bail in Patra Chawl land scam case earlier today. pic.twitter.com/9LnLnmV3aI — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022

After his release, Sanjay Raut visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesh. Raut was accompanied by his brother, MLA Sunil Raut, and party leaders during his visit to the iconic temple in Prabhadevi in central Mumbai.

Talking to reporters, Raut said the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray was the "real" party that was founded by the late Bal Thackeray.

"The only Sena which is real is the one which was founded by Balasaheb Thackeray and is now being led by Uddhav Thackeray," he said.

Raut also said the current political scenario in the state, where a revolt in the Shiv Sena led to a change in government in June this year, was "temporary".

"The saffron flag which has been fluttering atop the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) for the last 30 to 35 years will continue. Those who dare to touch it will be reduced to ashes with the 'maashal' (Uddhav Thackeray faction's symbol of flaming torch)," the Shiv Sena leader said.

Later, Raut also visited the memorial of Bal Thackeray at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai.

Reacting to Raut's release, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray said, "The tiger is back. He was put in jail, but he didn't flee the way 40 "traitors" fled (a reference to rebel Sena MLAs)."

(With agency inputs)