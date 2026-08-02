/'Fighting for UCC for 40 years': Taslima Nasreen backs Uniform Civil Code

Taslima Nasreen, the Bangladeshi writer and activist who returned to Kolkata after nearly two decades in exile, has thrown her strong support behind the Uniform Civil Code, saying she has been championing the idea for the past 40 years.
At a press conference in Kolkata, Nasreen described the UCC as essential for any civilised society. She argued that religious personal laws continue to harm women’s rights, particularly in Bangladesh, where she said Hindu girls often lack basic protections such as the right to divorce.
According to her, women from all communities suffer under these laws, and Hindus in Bangladesh face increasing persecution, which worsened during the Yunus regime.
She also raised concerns about the spread of anti-Hindu sentiments in certain madrasas and mosques, and sharply criticised Jamaat-e-Islami for opposing women’s equality and pushing for Sharia-based rule.
Such an approach, she warned, would leave minorities even more vulnerable and push the country further into darkness, with the current government seemingly focused only on holding onto power.
On Bangladesh’s political developments, Nasreen opposed the ban on the Awami League, saying no political party should be outlawed. She questioned the circumstances under which Sheikh Hasina was forced to leave the country and called the ban undemocratic.
She expressed sadness over reports of Awami League workers being tortured and killed, and remained uncertain whether Hasina would ever be able to return safely. She added that, despite her own long exile, many still do not want her back in Bangladesh either.
Nasreen was forced to leave Kolkata in 2007 amid protests over her writings, especially her memoir Dwikhondito. Living in exile since 1994, this recent visit, invited by the Secular Mission, marks her first public return to the city in years.
Her comments come as West Bengal actively moves forward on its own Uniform Civil Code. In July, the state government formed a nine-member expert committee led by retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai.
The panel, which includes former judges, bureaucrats, legal experts, and social sector representatives, is examining the draft law with plans to introduce it in the upcoming Assembly session. The proposed code will exempt indigenous communities.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has emphasised that one nation should have one law, with the committee expected to submit its recommendations soon.
(with ANI inputs)
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