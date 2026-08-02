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'Fighting for UCC for 40 years': Taslima Nasreen backs Uniform Civil Code

West Bengal actively moves forward on its own Uniform Civil Code.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 07:20 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 07:20 PM IST
'Fighting for UCC for 40 years': Taslima Nasreen backs Uniform Civil Code
Image Credit: Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasrin (IANS)

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