FIIT-JEE

FIITJEE students hit by 2025 crisis to get fee refund starting June 2026, announces coaching institute

In January 2025, multiple centres of FIITJEE across Delhi-NCR and North India abruptly shut down or stopped offline classes affecting thousands of students. 

Last Updated: Mar 09, 2026, 05:24 PM IST
Trending Photos

FIITJEE students hit by 2025 crisis to get fee refund starting June 2026, announces coaching institute

New Delhi: In a relief for engineering aspirants who were taking coaching from the IIT-JEE coaching institute FIITJEE, the institute has claimed that it has informed parents of students affected by the 2025 suspension of offline classes at certain centres about the refund formalities. The institute will start processing proportionate fee refunds beginning late June 2026, managed exclusively by the FIITJEE Corporate Office in Delhi. 

This means that the refund will be done directly from the Delhi centre and local centres won't be involved in the process. The communication from FIITJEE's core leadership also expressed sincere regret for the distress and alleged that the goof-up happened due to a 'pre-planned external conspiracy' that created a 'hostile environment'. 

"False narratives, including claims of centres being sold to unrelated parties,led to a force majeure-like situation that halted in-person sessions. Despite these extraordinary circumstances, FIITJEE prioritised student progress by immediately transitioning to online classes through FIITJEE eSchool. A significant number of students participated actively, maintaining their preparation for JEE Main, JEE Advanced, board exams, Olympiads, NTSE and other competitions without interruption," said the institue in a statement.

It added that parents will receive exact details of their refund amounts by June 15, 2026. "FIITJEE has launched a dedicated email ID, active from June 16, 2026, for any parents needing clarification or follow-up if information is delayed....As part of its structured revival, FIITJEE is shifting to a collaborative model with entrepreneurs for operating centres under the FIITJEE Universe framework," it said.

In January 2025, multiple centres of FIITJEE across Delhi-NCR and North India abruptly shut down or stopped offline classes affecting thousands of students. The reasons behind the disruption included mass resignation from teachers and financial stress and disputes with franchise/managing partners. However, the institute had denied these charges while blaming the external factors for the outages.

