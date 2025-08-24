Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka Begins Four-Day India Visit To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji, Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a four-day official visit, accompanied by his wife, Suluweti Rabuka.

He was received at the Indira Gandhi International Airport by Union Minister of State for Education and DoNER Sukanta Majumdar.

Welcoming the Fijian leader, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X that the visit will further strengthen the India-Fiji partnership across multiple sectors.

“Warm welcome to PM Sitiveni Rabuka of Fiji on his first visit to India. PM Rabuka was received by MoS Education & DoNER Sukanta Majumdar at the airport. The visit will deepen the India-Fiji partnership across diverse sectors,” Jaiswal posted.

According to the MEA, Rabuka will be in India from August 24 to 27.

His visit will begin in New Delhi, where he will first hold a meeting with a Union Cabinet Minister. On August 25, he is scheduled to pay tributes at Rajghat, after which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House.

The two leaders will witness the exchange of MoUs and issue joint press statements. Later that day, Rabuka will also call on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Continuing his engagements, on August 26, the Fijian leader will deliver a lecture at Sapru House, organised by the Indian Council of World Affairs. The visit will conclude with his departure from Delhi on August 27.

The upcoming engagement also followed recent high-level exchanges between the two countries.

India's links with Fiji commenced in 1879 when Indian labourers ('Girmitiyas') were brought there under the indenture system to work on sugarcane plantations. Between 1879 and 1916, around 60,553 Indians were brought to Fiji. Beginning in the early 20th century, Indian traders and others had also started arriving in Fiji.

In 1920, the indenture system was abolished. Before Fiji's independence in 1970, India had a Commissioner since 1948, who was later upgraded to High Commissioner after independence.

