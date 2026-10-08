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Filing FIRs faster than SIR errors: Delhi Police piles more cases on Rahul and Priyanka over protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

An FIR has also been registered over alleged assault and obstruction involving the two Congress leaders and other Opposition workers during Wednesday’s protest, according to the Delhi Police.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 11:28 AM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 11:28 AM IST
Filing FIRs faster than SIR errors: Delhi Police piles more cases on Rahul and Priyanka over protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Image Credit: (Photo: ANI)

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