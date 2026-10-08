/Filing FIRs faster than SIR errors: Delhi Police piles more cases on Rahul and Priyanka over protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered three FIRs in connection with the INDIA bloc protest on Wednesday (October 7) against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, with more cases expected in the matter. The cases include allegations of assault on police personnel, obstruction of government work, pushing and manhandling and misbehaviour with police personnel.
The names of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are mentioned in the FIR details registered so far. An FIR has also been registered over alleged assault and obstruction involving the two Congress leaders and other Opposition workers during Wednesday’s protest, according to the Delhi Police.
The cases follow a second day of Opposition protests in the national capital against the Election Commission (EC) and its handling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. INDIA bloc MPs had planned to proceed towards Jantar Mantar, where they wanted to protest against Kumar and demand his resignation.
The police stopped the march before it could reach the protest site. Rahul was among the Opposition MPs detained during the action and was taken to Barakhamba Road Police Station. He was seen trying to open a barricaded gate as police personnel stopped the protesters from moving forward. He later waved at the media and showed a victory sign while being detained.
Priyanka was also detained and taken to Chhatrasal Stadium Police Station. She was seen lying on the road during the police action and later alleged that force was used against the protesting MPs.
The Wednesday cases came a day after the Delhi Police registered an FIR against the Gandhi siblings and other Opposition leaders over their alleged entry into the Akashvani Bhavan premises without permission during Tuesday’s protest.
The Opposition had planned a march from Parliament House towards Nirvachan Sadan (the Election Commission headquarters), but the Delhi Police said no official permission had been sought or granted for the march.
The protesters were stopped near the EC office. Several Opposition leaders and MPs then staged a sit-in. Rahul, Priyanka and other leaders later entered the Akashvani Bhavan premises and continued their protest there.
The police said the protesters were asked to leave the premises. They allegedly refused and said they would stay until a delegation of MPs was allowed to meet EC officials. The Delhi Police later removed the protesters and detained them.
The Gandhis were among around 260 people detained after the protest inside Akashvani Bhavan, according to the police.
The second day brought another confrontation between the protesters and the police. The Opposition buses were stopped near Windsor Place as the MPs headed towards Jantar Mantar. The Gandhis were later detained along with other leaders.
During Wednesday’s detention, Priyanka held up a copy of the Constitution from the police vehicle.
“What is the value of the Constitution in this nation? We will lay down our lives for the Constitution. No cost is too high for us,” she told reporters.
Rahul said the Congress and the INDIA bloc would continue taking part in protests and face arrests and legal cases over the issue.
“To save the Constitution and democracy, the Congress party and the Opposition are ready to take to the streets as many times as needed, face arrests or endure legal cases,” he said in a post on X.
“This alliance between the dictatorial Modi government and the Election Commission has already been exposed. It is time for resignations and action. An arrogant regime cannot hold out for long against the fervour of the people,” he said.
The leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also said the INDIA bloc would continue its protest until Gyanesh Kumar resigns.
“We are not going to stop protesting till Gyanesh Kumar resigns. This is a fight to protect the most sacred thing in this country. There is nothing that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah can do that will stop us,” he said.
लोकतंत्र के गद्दारो को बचाने के लिए बचे-खुचे लोकतंत्र को घसीटा गया है। हिसाब होगा - एक भी देशद्रोही बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। https://t.co/QbngN1p9y6— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 6, 2026
हर FIR मेरे सीने पर एक मेडल है। अभी 45 हैं, मेरा लक्ष्य 100 है - तब भी संविधान की रक्षा के लिए लड़ते रहेंगे। https://t.co/ZxwHkKHtkm— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 7, 2026
The Opposition has accused the EC of irregularities in the SIR exercise and has demanded action against those responsible. The protests have continued across Central Delhi, with the police deploying additional personnel and registering cases over attempts to move towards restricted areas.
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