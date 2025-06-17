Film Must Be Released In Karnataka: Supreme Court’s Big Observation In 'Thug Life' Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has expressed concerns over the "extra-judicial ban" on the Tamil film "Thug Life" in Karnataka. The film, starring Kamal Haasan and directed by Mani Ratnam, wasn't released in the state due to threats from certain groups following Haasan's comments that Kannada was derived from Tamil.

According to Live Law, a bench comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Manmohan is hearing a PIL filed by Mahesh Reddy, seeking directions to allow the film's screening.

As per the news agency ANI, "In a plea seeking protection of theatres in Karnataka from threats over the release of Kamal Haasan movie ‘Thug Life’, the Supreme Court today directed the Karnataka government to file their response by tomorrow. The top-court stated that it had issued notice to the respondent State seeking its response, in the last hearing, considering the urgency of the matter."

"A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan also stated that the rule of law demands that every film which has been approved by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) must be allowed to be released and mobs and vigilantes shall not be allowed to take to the streets and create ruckus over the issue" ANI further mentioned adding that the top court also ordered that the case pending before the Karnataka High Court on this issue be transferred to itself.

Meanwhile, according to IANS, "The Supreme Court criticized protests against the release of Kamal Haasan’s film Thug Life in Karnataka, stating that mobs cannot take the law into their own hands. It stressed that a film cleared by the Censor Board must be allowed to release and that the state government is responsible for maintaining law and order. The Court directed the Karnataka government to submit a response by tomorrow, with the next hearing scheduled for Thursday."

(This is a developing Story)