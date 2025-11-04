Advertisement
Film Shooting Resumes In Kashmir Six Months After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Film shooting has restarted in Pahalgam, Kashmir, six months after a deadly terror attack. The move boosts tourism confidence, with local authorities ensuring safety and supporting the visiting Telugu film crew.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2025, 07:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Film Shooting Resumes In Kashmir Six Months After Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a positive development, film shooting has resumed in Kashmir, specifically in Pahalgam, approximately six months after a deadly terrorist attack occurred there on April 22, 2025. The return of film crews is being seen as an encouraging sign for the region’s tourism industry, which suffered major cancellations following the attack.

The crew of an upcoming Telugu comedy film, directed by Vimal Krishna, is the first major production to begin filming in Pahalgam since the incident. The director and other crew members said they felt completely safe due to the cooperation of locals, government authorities, and security forces, and expressed hope that more filmmakers and tourists would soon return to the Valley.

The crew members praised Kashmir’s natural beauty and warm hospitality, describing the Valley as one of the most breathtaking filming destinations in the country.

Authorities are providing logistical and administrative support to ensure a smooth and safe shooting experience for the visiting team.

The revival of film activities in Kashmir is expected to give a significant boost to the local economy, particularly benefiting hoteliers, transporters, and artisans associated with the tourism and entertainment sectors.

The April 22 attack, in which 26 people were killed, was one of the deadliest assaults on civilians in the region in recent years. The incident led to a temporary decline in tourist arrivals and film production, as well as widespread concerns over safety in the area.

The resumption of filming in early November 2025 has been welcomed by local tourism operators and artists as a step towards normalcy and a morale booster for the local economy.

