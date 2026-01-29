Final call, screams, then silence: Woman SWAT commando killed by husband

UP: A 27 year old Delhi Police woman constable, serving as a SWAT commando with the Special Cell, died on Tuesday in a private hospital in Ghaziabad, five days after she was allegedly attacked by her husband at their home in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka Mor, police said.

Details of the incident

The victim, Kajal, suffered severe head injuries after her husband, Ankur Chaudhary (28), allegedly struck her with a metal dumbbell and slammed her head against a door frame following a domestic dispute linked to dowry demands.

As per the reports, Police said Chaudhary later called Kajal’s brother, Nikhil also a Delhi Police constable and claimed he had killed her. Around 10 pm on January 22, Ankur called him and said his sister was arguing with him. Kajal took the phone in an attempt to explain what had happened but Ankur snatched it back, asked her brother to record the conversation and said he was going to kill her.

"My sister took the phone and tried to explain what had happened. Chaudhary got offended by some remarks she made. He snatched the phone and asked me to record the conversation as evidence, saying he was going to kill my sister. I then heard her screaming before the call got disconnected," HT reported.

The couple, who had a love marriage in November 2023, have a one and a half year old son.

Kajal was admitted to a hospital near Dwarka on January 22, where she was declared brain dead, and was later shifted to another hospital in Ghaziabad, where she succumbed to her injuries on January 27.

Police initially registered a case of attempt to murder and arrested the accused the same night. Following Kajal’s death, the case has now been converted to murder.

About the Victim Kajal

Originally hailing from Ganaur in Haryana, Kajal joined the Delhi Police in 2022 as a constable and later completed commando training before being deployed with the Special Cell’s SWAT unit. Her brother, Nikhil, also serves in the Delhi Police and is currently posted in the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police at Parliament Street, a senior officer said.

“We registered a case of attempt to murder and arrested the accused, Ankur Chaudhary, on the same night the incident took place. He was produced before a Delhi court and remanded to judicial custody. Following the commando’s death, the case has now been converted into a murder case,” said Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Zone-2) Madhup Tiwari.

