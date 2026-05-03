Final countdown: Will counting day bring a twist in five-state verdict?

New Delhi: Counting of votes in the 2026 assembly elections begins on May 4, deciding the next five years for Assam, Keralam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. After weeks of campaigning and high voter participation, the results are now locked inside strong rooms under tight security.

The election phase ended with strong public turnout and intense political exchanges. As counting day approached, leaders across parties made confident claims while also raising concerns about the process and arrangements.

West Bengal sees high tension on eve of counting

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West Bengal, one of the most closely watched states, was politically charged till the last moment. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari expressed confidence after visiting a temple and said, “I offered prayers at the Lakshmi Narayan Temple. God is with us. A government that protects the interests of Sanatan Dharma is coming.”

The BJP has said that a change in government is likely, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has insisted that it is on track for a strong return. TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, “(Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee is coming back with more than 200 seats.”

He also raised concerns about arrangements for counting agents, including basic facilities like food and water.

The party has also alleged issues related to security around strong rooms. However, the Election Commission (EC) has denied any lapses and stated that all EVMs are secure.

Tension increased further after the EC ordered repolling in all 285 booths of the Falta constituency, arguing “severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process”.

The decision led to strong political reactions. While TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee demanded accountability, BJP leaders called it politically motivated.

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi said, “If, despite deploying over 2.5 lakh central security forces, repolling has to be conducted, what could be more shameful for the Election Commission?”

Security has been tightened across Kolkata, with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) teams inspecting strong rooms in sensitive areas. BJP workers were also seen outside counting centres, saying they were there to monitor the process. Officials have maintained that counting will be conducted in a free and fair manner.

Tamil Nadu sees relatively calm political atmosphere

In Tamil Nadu, the situation appears more settled compared to other states. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance is expected to continue in power because of high voter turnout and exit poll trends.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol. Thirumavalavan said, “The DMK-led alliance will secure a decisive victory and form the government with an absolute majority.”

He also dismissed reports of internal differences within the alliance.

Counting preparations in the state have been detailed, including sorting of EVMs constituency-wise and security deployment at centres. For the first time, QR code-based identity verification has been introduced along with a three-layer security system.

Assam and Puducherry are closely watched

In Assam, the BJP has expressed confidence in retaining power. Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "In Assam and Puducherry, the BJP will win for sure."

At the same time, Opposition leaders believe there is strong public backing against the ruling party. MLA Aminul Islam said, "We are filled with hope that the Congress will secure a major victory... People have rejected corruption and placed their trust in a clear face."

Voter turnout in Assam has been high, with strong participation from women voters, which could influence results. Political narratives in the state have revolved around governance, identity and development.

In Puducherry, the contest is tight between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress-DMK alliance. High voter turnout has added to interest in the final outcome.

Keralam awaits a historic result

Keralam presents a different political picture, where the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is seeking another consecutive term. The state has traditionally seen power change between alliances, making this election closely observed.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is hopeful of a return. “In none of these five states will a BJP government be formed,” said Pratapgarhi.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has referred to smooth polling, while Opposition parties have raised concerns about election management.

Across states, parties have made competing claims, but the final verdict now depends on the counting process. BJP leader Sanjay Seth said, "The lotus is blooming across the country, and it is spreading even faster."

From allegations to optimism and from high turnout to tight security, this election cycle has seen strong public engagement. With counting beginning at 8 am, attention now turns to whether voters have chosen continuity or change across these states.