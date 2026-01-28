Advertisement
AJIT PAWAR

Final rites of Ajit Pawar to be held with full state honours tomorrow

In a solemn farewell, Maharashtra will accord full state honours during the cremation of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, scheduled for Thursday.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2026, 05:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Image Credit: IANS

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced a three-day period of state mourning following the reported demise of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. According to an official statement, his last rites will be performed with full state honours on Thursday at 11 a.m.

As part of the mourning protocol, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all government buildings across the state where it is regularly hoisted. The government has also directed that no official entertainment programmes be held during the mourning period. All state government offices remained closed on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to attend the cremation ceremony.

Condolences poured in from leaders cutting across party lines, who remembered Pawar as a seasoned administrator and a prominent figure in Maharashtra politics.

State minister Ashish Shelar said the news of Pawar’s death in an aircraft crash was deeply shocking, describing it as an irreparable loss to the state. He said Pawar’s administrative grip, decisiveness and commitment to development left a lasting imprint on Maharashtra’s political landscape.

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde recalled working closely with Pawar for nearly two decades, calling him a gentle and dedicated leader whose contributions, particularly for farmers, the poor and cooperatives, would not be forgotten.

Union minister and Shiv Sena MP Prataprao Jadhav said Pawar was known for his straightforward nature, discipline and strong work ethic, adding that his passing had left the entire state in shock.

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh sought a thorough probe into the incident, urging the DGCA to examine aircraft maintenance and safety records. AICC leader Manikrao Thakre also described Pawar’s passing as a loss felt across Maharashtra.

Also read: Ajit Pawar plane crash: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis declares three days of state mourning

(With inputs from IANS)

