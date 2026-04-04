Finally, hammered and sickled? Will history end for India's Left in Kerala, its last stronghold, on May 4?

The Left in India is facing an existential crisis. Once a major political force, it has lost relevance among the youth and is now limited to a nominal presence in a handful of states. Its biggest challenge lies in the upcoming Kerala assembly election, where the Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M), is currently in power, the last Left-ruled government in the country.

Kerala has been under LDF rule since 2016 under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who secured a second consecutive term in the 2021 assembly elections. The 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly is in session, with polling scheduled for April 9 and results due on May 4.

A defeat for the LDF would mean that, for the first time in nearly five decades, no Left party will be in power in any Indian state. This would mark a symbolic end to the Left’s era as a significant electoral force at the state level.

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Declining footprint

The Left’s influence has been steadily shrinking. After ruling West Bengal continuously for 34 years (1977–2011), the Left Front was wiped out in the 2021 assembly elections, winning zero seats. Its vote share has since collapsed to around 5%. In Tripura, the Left lost power to the BJP in 2018 and now holds only a small minority of seats. At the national level, the CPI lost its “National Party” status in April 2023 due to poor electoral performance, while the CPI(M) continues to hold the status despite its diminishing presence.

High stakes in Kerala

The 2026 Kerala election is widely seen as a make-or-break moment for the Left. The CPI(M)-led LDF is battling strong anti-incumbency after nearly a decade in power. A March 2026 Manorama News–C Voter survey found that 53% of voters expressed a desire for change. Key issues include high youth unemployment (over 15%), inflation, delays in welfare pension payments, and major scandals such as the Karuvannur cooperative bank scam, gold smuggling allegations, and accusations of nepotism. Critics have also increasingly targeted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s leadership style.

The LDF suffered notable setbacks in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the 2025 local body polls, even losing ground in traditional strongholds. These results have given the opposition momentum heading into the assembly polls.

However, the contest remains close. Several factors continue to work in the LDF’s favour: its strong record in healthcare, the promise to increase welfare pensions to Rs 3,000, and infrastructure achievements such as the Vizhinjam port and the GAIL pipeline. Additionally, the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) suffers from internal disunity, while the growing presence of the BJP-led NDA is likely to split the anti-LDF vote.

The road ahead

Whether the Left can retain power in Kerala or not will determine if it remains a relevant political player or is reduced to a marginal ideological force. Even if it loses power, the Left may survive as an opposition force or through pragmatic coalition politics, shedding some of its traditional ideological baggage.