Finance Ministry Official Killed, Wife Injured As BMW Hits Motorcycle Near Delhi Cantt

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 11:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Finance Ministry Official Killed, Wife Injured As BMW Hits Motorcycle Near Delhi CanttAI generated representative image. (Photo: Gemini)

A Finance Ministry official was killed and his wife injured after a BMW car hit their motorcycle on Ring Road near Dhaula Kuan in the national capital on Sunday, police said.  

The official, a resident of Hari Nagar, was riding the motorcycle with his wife when the car allegedly struck their vehicle. Following the collision, the two-wheeler also hit a bus on the left, police said.

According to eyewitnesses, a woman was driving the BMW at the time of the accident. After the crash, she and her husband took a taxi and rushed the couple to a hospital, police said.  

Hospital authorities later informed that the 45-year-old official had succumbed to injuries while his wife was receiving treatment.  

Police said the BMW was found overturned near Metro pillar number 67. Both vehicles have been seized, and the crime team along with a Forensic Science Laboratory unit examined the scene.  

“The woman driver and her husband also sustained injuries and are admitted to hospital. Legal action is being taken,” a Delhi Police officer said.  

 "A BMW car was found overturned on the road, and a motorcycle was found near the Metro pillar number 67, Dhaula Kuan. Eyewitnesses said a woman was driving the car, which hit the motorcycle. After this, she and her husband took a taxi and took the injured to the hospital. A call was received from the Hospital, regarding one patient dead and another sustained injuries. The vehicles have been seized, and the crime team has examined the spot. The FSL team also called at the spot. The alleged and her husband had also got injuries and are admitted to the Hospital. Legal action is being taken," as per the statement from Delhi Police.

Further investigation is underway, Police added.  

(With ANI Inputs)

