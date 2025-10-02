Finance Ministry Orders Probe Into Corruption Allegations By Wintrack Inc Against Chennai Customs
The Finance Ministry on Thursday said it has directed the Department of Revenue to conduct a fair and fact-based inquiry into allegations of corruption and harassment raised by Chennai-based Wintrack Inc against Chennai Customs.
Trending Photos
The Finance Ministry on Thursday said it has directed the Department of Revenue to conduct a fair and fact-based inquiry into allegations of corruption and harassment raised by Chennai-based Wintrack Inc against Chennai Customs.
The ministry added that the matter is being treated with utmost seriousness and assured that appropriate action will be taken in line with the law, while reaffirming the government’s commitment to improving ease of doing business.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv