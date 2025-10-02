Advertisement
Finance Ministry Orders Probe Into Corruption Allegations By Wintrack Inc Against Chennai Customs

The Finance Ministry on Thursday said it has directed the Department of Revenue to conduct a fair and fact-based inquiry into allegations of corruption and harassment raised by Chennai-based Wintrack Inc against Chennai Customs.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2025, 09:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Finance Ministry Orders Probe Into Corruption Allegations By Wintrack Inc Against Chennai CustomsMinistry of Finance. (File Photo: IANS)

The Finance Ministry on Thursday said it has directed the Department of Revenue to conduct a fair and fact-based inquiry into allegations of corruption and harassment raised by Chennai-based Wintrack Inc against Chennai Customs.

The ministry added that the matter is being treated with utmost seriousness and assured that appropriate action will be taken in line with the law, while reaffirming the government’s commitment to improving ease of doing business.

