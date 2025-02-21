The quest for the legendary city of Dwarka, believed to have been established by Lord Krishna, has once again led the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) deep into the Arabian Sea. The ancient city, said to be submerged approximately 300 feet underwater, is being explored by a team of archaeologists in a renewed effort to uncover its remains. In today's DNA, Zee News analysed the ASI's survey of the Arabian Sea.

Previous Expeditions and Findings

The search for Dwarka is not new. The first official attempt was made in 1963 when the Gujarat government initiated an exploration. During this mission, archaeologists discovered pottery estimated to be around 3,000 years old.

In 1980, ASI launched its own search operation, leading to the discovery of a 560-meter-long wall-like structure deep under the sea, hinting at an ancient settlement. Further explorations took place in 2005 and 2007 under ASI’s supervision, with Indian Navy divers joining the search. These expeditions unearthed terracotta artefacts, beads, broken bangles, copper rings, iron nails, and pottery—offering clues about an ancient civilization lost beneath the waves.

A New Search Begins

Now, ASI has once again deployed its Underwater Archaeology Wing (UAW) to delve deeper into the Arabian Sea in search of concrete evidence of the submerged city. The expedition, led by ASI’s Additional Director General (Archaeology), Professor Alok Tripathi, consists of a team of five archaeologists who are conducting underwater explorations off the coast of Dwarka.

For the first time in ASI’s history, archaeologists themselves are diving into the depths alongside marine experts to carry out the investigation. Their initial focus is an area near the Gomti Creek, chosen for its archaeological potential.

A Search for India's Lost Heritage

The legend of Dwarka, described in ancient texts like the Bhagavata Purana, speaks of a magnificent city built by Lord Krishna over 5,000 years ago. It is said that Krishna ruled in Dwarka for 36 years before the city was eventually swallowed by the sea.

The Arabian Sea’s depths hold countless mysteries, and among them could be the ruins of this fabled city. If found, they could provide historical and cultural validation for the stories passed down through generations.

This underwater mission is being seen as a crucial step toward preserving India’s rich cultural and historical heritage. ASI aims to gather substantial archaeological and cultural evidence that could finally confirm the existence of the ancient city of Dwarka beneath the sea.