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NewsIndiaFIR filed against Abhishek Banerjee over 'inflammatory speeches'; Dilip Ghosh launches sharp attack
ABHISHEK BANARJEE

FIR filed against Abhishek Banerjee over 'inflammatory speeches'; Dilip Ghosh launches sharp attack

An FIR has been registered against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee at the Bidhannagar North Cyber Crime Police Station over alleged inflammatory speeches delivered during election rallies ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls. BJP leader Dilip Ghosh reacted strongly to the development, accusing Mamata Banerjee and TMC leaders of creating an atmosphere of fear in the state over the past several years.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 16, 2026, 10:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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FIR filed against Abhishek Banerjee over 'inflammatory speeches'; Dilip Ghosh launches sharp attackFormer West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee with TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. (Photo: ANI)

An FIR has been registered against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee at the Bidhannagar North Cyber Crime Police Station over alleged inflammatory speeches delivered during election rallies ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls. BJP leader Dilip Ghosh reacted strongly to the development, accusing Mamata Banerjee and TMC leaders of creating an atmosphere of fear in the state over the past several years.

 

 

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